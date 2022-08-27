CLARION, Pa. (EYT)– Clarion Center for the Arts is excited to announce that their next Junior Musical will be Disney’s My Son Pinocchio!. The Junior Musical class at Clarion Center for the Arts is one-of-a-kind in the Clarion area. It’s a safe place for kids to come and explore their creativity, bond with other like-minded students and grow their confidence in unimaginable ways. You will be amazed at what your kiddo can achieve.

