Sparks, NV

1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident Near Los Altos Parkway (Sparks, NV)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
Officials report that a driver was hurt after a motor vehicle collision with another car late Thursday morning on Pyramid Way. This incident took place near Los Altos Parkway.

Witness reports indicate that a silver utility vehicle merges into the lane – almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta.

The Fiesta veered to avoid crashing with the SUV and ultimately rolled over.

Troopers report that the driver had minor injuries. The driver of the silver vehicle stopped briefly and then left the scene. State police are now on the lookout for the driver of the silver SUV.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Nevada police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Nevada communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Nevada accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

