1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident Near Los Altos Parkway (Sparks, NV)

Officials report that a driver was hurt after a motor vehicle collision with another car late Thursday morning on Pyramid Way. This incident took place near Los Altos Parkway.

Witness reports indicate that a silver utility vehicle merges into the lane – almost hitting a red Ford Fiesta.

The Fiesta veered to avoid crashing with the SUV and ultimately rolled over.

Troopers report that the driver had minor injuries. The driver of the silver vehicle stopped briefly and then left the scene. State police are now on the lookout for the driver of the silver SUV.

