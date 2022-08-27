ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Scott "Skot" G. Paré, 68

Scott “Skot” G. Paré, 68

On July 24th, 2022 Scott (68), lost a short but extremely difficult multifaceted medical battle. Most recently an active resident of Windham, NH. He is survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Clark and Kathleen Paré, his wife Judith (Agnes) Paré, his two step-daughters Christine Medeiros and Lisa Stokes, as well as his grandchildren Justin, Theo, Ian, Tiana, Troy, Greyson, Samina, and Walker.
WINDHAM, NH
theweektoday.com

Kittansett Club hosts 67th Senior Amateur Championship

MARION — Golfer Glenn Hogle offered some personal wisdom about the sport of golf:. “Golf is like a bad relationship — every once in a while, it works,” he said as he arrived to putt on the third green during the 67th Annual U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, hosted by the Kittansett Golf Club in Marion.
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Gatherings on the green with First Congregational

ROCHESTER – The First Congregational Church of Rochester, 11 Constitution Way in Rochester, invites the Tri-Town community to outdoor worship gatherings on the Church Green. These gatherings will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served after the...
ROCHESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Chicken bake, hypnotist show to raise funds for scholarships

The Wareham Firemen’s Association will hold a scholarship fundraiser chicken bake and hypnotist show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Redmen Hall, 786 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now for $30, and they will not be available at the door.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Swifts Beach group to host end of summer events

The Swifts Beach Improvement Association has a full docket of upcoming events for neighbors and local residents alike for the week ahead. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the association will host a “Thirsty Thursday” get-together at the Swifts Beach clubhouse, 38 Pleasant St. Neighbors can congregate at the clubhouse for the last gathering of the summer, bring drinks and snacks and perhaps play a few games of cribbage.
theweektoday.com

Music in the Woods Returns! – Saturday, September 24

Join us at the Lloyd Center for the Environment on Saturday, September 24 for the second Music in the Woods event, a free benefit for Lloyd Center members. Both Lloyd Center members and the general public are invited to enjoy a very musical afternoon on the Center’s trails and grounds of the Lloyd Center with musicians from the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, (musicians and themes to be announced).
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Calling all holiday singers for Sippican Choral Society

MARION – Christmas seems a long way off right now, but it’s almost time to start rehearsals for the Sippican Choral Society’s annual Christmas Concert, and the regional community choir is looking for singers. Everybody is welcome, including the young and not-so-young, experienced singers and those new...
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Opinion: Thanks to everyone who donated

The Wareham Democratic Town Committee (WDTC) would like to thank the many people who donated schools supplies to help fill backpacks that the Committee purchased for Wareham students who may find themselves with a need. The Blue Crew 508 helped the WDTC by arranging with both Staples and Walmart to let the Blue Crew 508 collect supplies from their generous customers, who contributed everything from crayons to flash drives.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools (AuthorsLive Event)

Join us for a thought-provoking webinar with bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, as she discusses her research and bestselling book, Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine. Register to participate in the live event on September 8th at 2 PM, or view the recording at the same link: Raising Thrivers.
DARTMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Where to cast your in-person primary ballots

Voters in the Tri-town will cast their votes on or before Sept. 6 for candidates in the Massachusetts state primary election. For those who have not completed applications for early voting, in-person voting for the primary election takes place on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Mattapoisett,...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Firefighters respond to flaming car crashed off Rt. 495

Wareham firefighters put out a car fire Wednesday morning after a vehicle reported crashed into a wooded area on Route 495 at Route 58, officials say. Several fire crews responded to a reported car crash a little before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Wareham Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon. The firefighters found one car engulfed in flames, the post said.
WAREHAM, MA
Obituaries
theweektoday.com

Republican candidates talk policy at Candidates’ night

MATTAPOISETT — Republican candidates for 10th Bristol Representative Dr. Jeffrey Swift and Robert McConnell focused on what they said was the “importance of unseating incumbent Rep. William Straus” during a candidates night at the Mattapoisett Public Library. The event, hosted by Paul Criscuolo, the chairman of the...
MATTAPOISETT, MA

