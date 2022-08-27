ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Person Injured After Hit And Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
Police reports indicate that a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night.

The incident was reported at 7:13 AM on Decatur Boulevard. Accounts state that a sedan struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. No suspect information was immediately available.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital when his injuries were deemed critical. Police later said that his condition improved and he was alert and conscious; his injuries are now not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details pertaining to the victim’s identity in this pedestrian accident have been disclosed.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Nevada police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

Reports and Claim Estimates are collected by a local legal advocate in your area. Please read through our Accident Report terms and conditions before submitting.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Nevada communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Nevada accident attorney if you wish. For more information, visit our legal connection network; Valiant Advocates.

