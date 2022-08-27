1 Person Injured After Hit And Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Police reports indicate that a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night.

The incident was reported at 7:13 AM on Decatur Boulevard. Accounts state that a sedan struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. No suspect information was immediately available.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital when his injuries were deemed critical. Police later said that his condition improved and he was alert and conscious; his injuries are now not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details pertaining to the victim’s identity in this pedestrian accident have been disclosed.

