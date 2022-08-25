Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
Relive Wynonna Judd’s Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]
Wynonna Judd took the 2022 CMA Fest stage barely a month after her mother Naomi Judd died unexpectedly in Nashville. She gave fans a performance they'll never forget. Carly Pearce brought Judd to the CMA Fest stage to sing "Why Not Me," a timeless song from the Judds. Both women are from Kentucky, and Pearce has talked at length about the influence the Country Music Hall of Famers had on her.
Listen: Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson’s Re-Recorded “9 to 5”
More than 40 years since Dolly Parton received an Academy Award nomination and won two Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for her hit “9 to 5,” from the 1980 film of the same name, the country music legend has teamed up with Kelly Clarkson for a reimagined version of the women’s working anthem.
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Split: ‘We Are Both Fragile’
One of country music’s hottest young couples has split. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, who tied the knot in Dec. 2017, are officially over. Kelsea announced the news herself with a post on her Instagram Story on Aug. 29. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she wrote. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end.”
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Throwback To Dwight Yoakam Jamming Out “Fast As You” With Brothers Osborne & Keith Urban
Old Stagecoach Festival performances are some of my favorite videos to watch. I daydream about eventually making it out to that festival, but till then, I will live vicariously through old footage. 2018’s lineup was a dream. Ashely McBryde, Morgan Wallen, Colter Wall, Cody Jinks, Jason Isbell, Garth Brooks, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Keith Urban, and the list goes on and on. The best part about a festival with many artists of the same genre is they LOVE to make […] The post Throwback To Dwight Yoakam Jamming Out “Fast As You” With Brothers Osborne & Keith Urban first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blake Shelton Embraces the Mullet and ’90s Country with “No Body”
Blake Shelton’s new single “No Body” is drenched in ’90s country feels. With lyrics like Don’t wanna scoot the boots with no body / Get straight tequila drunk on no body / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours, the carefree honky tonk-soaked single is a revival of the country Shelton started on when he first made his way to Nashville in the 1990s as a teen along with more nostalgic bits, including a nod to Conway Twitty.
Kacey Musgraves’ Haunting Demo Of Miranda Lambert’s Hit “Mama’s Broken Heart” Is Crazy Good
I didn’t even think it was possible to love this song any more than I already do…. But Kacey Musgraves’ original demo of “Mama’s Broken Heart” is crazy good. Of course, Miranda Lambert’s version of the track became a huge hit after she included it as the fourth single from her 2011 Four the Record album, but Kacey originally co-wrote “Mama’s Broken Heart” with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain’s Iconic Grammy Dress for 2022 ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini's closet didn't have the perfect look for the 2022 ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday (Aug. 24), so she browsed the Grammy Museum. The "Heartfirst" singer walked the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's iconic white gown from the 1999 Grammys — with the legend's blessing, of course.
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Carrie Underwood Shimmers On Stage At The Grand Ole Opry In A Sparkling Gold Gown—Simply Stunning!
Carrie Underwood blows us away with her voice and her wardrobe in equal measures. And she wowed us with both when she took to the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30th to honor legendary Grammy-winning singer Barbara Mandrell, who retired in 1997, in celebration of her remarkable 50th anniversary as an Opry member.
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
CMT
Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"
Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
