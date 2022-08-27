Read full article on original website
Related
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City School District Closed Friday For District-Wide Safety Training
The Ellwood City Area School District will be closed on Friday, September 2nd for a district-wide safety training. The district will also remained closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of the Labor Day holiday. “The entire faculty and staff will be participating in an active shooter training on Friday,”...
ellwoodcity.org
Wampum American Legion Resuming Its All You Can Eat Breakfast Event
After a summer break, the Wampum American Legion Post 749 will be hosting its next All You Can Eat Breakfast on Saturday, September 17th. The group took a break in July and August and are back to serving breakfast for the community. September’s breakfast will be hosted at the Wampum...
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation Monthly Meeting Recap
Members of Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation (ECIAHF) met for their monthly meeting August 26,2022 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. President Barbara Mastropietro conducted a short business meeting. The group opened with a Grateful Prayer and World War II Veteran and Hero Mr. Guy Prestia led the...
ellwoodcity.org
Morgan Gruber Performing at Farewell Event
But not before starring in one last show on Saturday, September 3, at Koehler Brewery, 130 Wampum Ave, Ellwood City—her Farewell Event. Gruber, Fombell, was an American Idol season 20 contestant. The American Idol contestant was 13 when she started taking vocal technique lessons from local instructor Mary Ann Mangini. Before taking the American Idol audience by storm, she was singing locally at events such as It’s All About The Warrior functions at Shakespeare’s Restaurant in North Sewickley Township and also with the New Castle Playhouse Mini-Stars.
Comments / 0