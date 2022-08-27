But not before starring in one last show on Saturday, September 3, at Koehler Brewery, 130 Wampum Ave, Ellwood City—her Farewell Event. Gruber, Fombell, was an American Idol season 20 contestant. The American Idol contestant was 13 when she started taking vocal technique lessons from local instructor Mary Ann Mangini. Before taking the American Idol audience by storm, she was singing locally at events such as It’s All About The Warrior functions at Shakespeare’s Restaurant in North Sewickley Township and also with the New Castle Playhouse Mini-Stars.

