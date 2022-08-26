Read full article on original website
T-Birds fall to Palm Springs
The Yucaipa High football team dropped its nonleague opener, 21-9 on Friday, Aug. 19, to host Palm Springs. It was Palm Springs’ first season-opening victory in eight years. Yucaipa defeated Palm Springs 34-28 last season and won its first six games before falling to eventual Citrus Belt League champion Cajon.
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner meets California School for the Deaf-Riverside football team
California School for the Deaf-Riverside continues to win football games and inspire fans. The team found itself in headlines across the country last year, as it started the season 12-0 before losing in the state championship game. They might have fell short of their ultimate goal, but their ...
Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting
On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
Rebelution, Steel Pulse sell out the Orange County Fair
There is no better way to cap off a day at the annual Orange County summertime fair than with Rebelution. On August 3rd, that’s exactly what myself and many others did. The Pacific Amphitheatre was sold out, with attendees eagerly awaiting the arrival of Reb’s headlining run — the Good Vibes Summer Tour. Spanning from June to October, DJ Mackle, DENM, Steel Pulse and Rebelution is bringing the nation to their feet in respect for reggae music, one city at a time.
Cheech Marin talks presenting at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and opening a center for the arts in Riverside
This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on August 28, 2022.
Inland Empire welcomes Chicano museum
Many flock to the downtown area of Riverside California to see Cheech Marin’s newest project, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicno Art & Culture (The Cheech) . In partnership with Riverside Art Museum (RAM) , The Cheech experience starts next door to the Mission Inn, taking the place of Riverside’s old public library. The pieces are organized throughout the museum all based around a common theme of Chicano culture.
Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain
Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
Alleged robber shot by Norco store owner denied home detention request
A judge on Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun.
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Paul Nava Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Palm Drive [Desert Hot Springs, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Cahuilla Avenue. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue. According to reports, Nava was walking in the area of 12000 Palm Drive when he was struck by an SUV. Upon impact, the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene without contacting authorities.
California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035
Within 12 years, California wants to phase out the sales of new gas cars, which would end up forcing car buyers to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. This regulation is the first of its kind in the world to end the sale of traditional gas cars. Other states have set voluntary regulations. California Air The post California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035 appeared first on KESQ.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
‘One of the Kindest': Aspiring Pro Skater and Friend Shot and Killed in Colton
Two teenagers were killed after they were both shot, leading to a violent car crash in Colton Thursday. "Jacob was one of the kindest of all. He was the one with the biggest heart. He was the one rolling around with all the nieces and nephews on the floor at family barbecues," Stephanie Tejeda said. "He was a very great kid."
Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced
A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
Wade In The Refreshing Waters On The Scenic Beach At Silverwood Lake In Southern California
Silverwood Lake is known as one of the most beautiful lakes in Southern California, and you’ll certainly see why when you visit it! This lovely lake is found in Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area in San Bernardino National Forest. It’s not far outside Los Angeles, so it’s a favorite destination for Angelenos looking for a peaceful foray into the great outdoors.
Video released of frightening smash-and-grab robbery in Montclair
For the first time, security video has been released of a frightening smash-and-grab robbery in Montclair last Thursday. Three men walked in with a sledgehammer and started smashing cases at Anthony & Company in the Montclair Place Mall. That's when store employees started fighting back. They grabbed everything they could find and threw items at the robbers. Store employees say the suspects still made off with about $100,000 in store merchandise.
