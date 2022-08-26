ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsmirror.net

T-Birds fall to Palm Springs

The Yucaipa High football team dropped its nonleague opener, 21-9 on Friday, Aug. 19, to host Palm Springs. It was Palm Springs’ first season-opening victory in eight years. Yucaipa defeated Palm Springs 34-28 last season and won its first six games before falling to eventual Citrus Belt League champion Cajon.
YUCAIPA, CA
iecn.com

Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting

On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Rebelution, Steel Pulse sell out the Orange County Fair

There is no better way to cap off a day at the annual Orange County summertime fair than with Rebelution. On August 3rd, that’s exactly what myself and many others did. The Pacific Amphitheatre was sold out, with attendees eagerly awaiting the arrival of Reb’s headlining run — the Good Vibes Summer Tour. Spanning from June to October, DJ Mackle, DENM, Steel Pulse and Rebelution is bringing the nation to their feet in respect for reggae music, one city at a time.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Blackhawk, CA
Yucaipa, CA
Sports
City
Yucaipa, CA
City
San Jacinto, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Fontana, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Inland Empire welcomes Chicano museum

Many flock to the downtown area of Riverside California to see Cheech Marin’s newest project, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicno Art & Culture (The Cheech) . In partnership with Riverside Art Museum (RAM) , The Cheech experience starts next door to the Mission Inn, taking the place of Riverside’s old public library. The pieces are organized throughout the museum all based around a common theme of Chicano culture.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain

Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
RIVERSIDE, CA
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Haddix
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Joe Adcock
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Damon Keith
Person
Bill Mazeroski
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella

A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035

Within 12 years, California wants to phase out the sales of new gas cars, which would end up forcing car buyers to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. This regulation is the first of its kind in the world to end the sale of traditional gas cars. Other states have set voluntary regulations. California Air The post California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035 appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lucie Mets#Collectibles#Baseball Cards#Christie S Auctions#The Milwaukee Braves
msn.com

Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps

An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Topps
NBC Los Angeles

‘One of the Kindest': Aspiring Pro Skater and Friend Shot and Killed in Colton

Two teenagers were killed after they were both shot, leading to a violent car crash in Colton Thursday. "Jacob was one of the kindest of all. He was the one with the biggest heart. He was the one rolling around with all the nieces and nephews on the floor at family barbecues," Stephanie Tejeda said. "He was a very great kid."
COLTON, CA
msn.com

Wade In The Refreshing Waters On The Scenic Beach At Silverwood Lake In Southern California

Silverwood Lake is known as one of the most beautiful lakes in Southern California, and you’ll certainly see why when you visit it! This lovely lake is found in Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area in San Bernardino National Forest. It’s not far outside Los Angeles, so it’s a favorite destination for Angelenos looking for a peaceful foray into the great outdoors.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Video released of frightening smash-and-grab robbery in Montclair

For the first time, security video has been released of a frightening smash-and-grab robbery in Montclair last Thursday. Three men walked in with a sledgehammer and started smashing cases at Anthony & Company in the Montclair Place Mall. That's when store employees started fighting back. They grabbed everything they could find and threw items at the robbers. Store employees say the suspects still made off with about $100,000 in store merchandise. 
MONTCLAIR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy