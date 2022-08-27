Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Mazda CX-9 Drops Base Model, Adds Standard Equipment
The 2023 Mazda CX-9 is dropping the base Sport trim, making the Touring trim its new entry model. New for the 2023 model year, the Touring trim will offer second-row captain's chairs as standard; they were previously optional. The 2023 CX-9 Touring will start at $40,025 and will begin arriving...
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars
This tiny craft is the cheapest helicopter on earth. How's that for a selling point? The post The Cheapest Helicopter on Earth Costs Less Than Most New Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced
BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
California wants to end sales of new gas cars by 2035. Here are 4 key roadblocks
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
CAR AND DRIVER
We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing
We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the World’s Oldest RV, and It’s for Sale
BonhamsEver seen an RV that predates World War I?
MotorAuthority
1983 DeLorean DMC-12 with 5,397 miles for sale
A new DeLorean EV recently broke cover and plans for sales are brewing—but in the meantime, a pristine example of the original 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 is for sale through Podium Auto Sales in Pompano Beach, Florida, with a $98,000 asking price. First spotted by Carscoops, the dealership says this...
CAR AND DRIVER
Interview with an Electric Car
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. C/D: Hi there. We're ready to start, if you want to, uh, power up now. EV: I am powered up. In fact, look out—I'm in drive! . . . And now I'm in reverse. Oh, yes. We can tell by...
Ford’s F-150 10-Speed Transmission Has Problems
The 2017 to 2020 Ford F-150 10-speed automatic transmission has had numerous problems filed with the NHTSA, and a class action lawsuit, too. The post Ford’s F-150 10-Speed Transmission Has Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• This 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. • The 1966 model year was the first for the massive front-wheel-drive coupe. • The no-reserve auction ends August 30. In the mid-1960s, General Motors was a market-dominating colossus, and its industry-leading design department was arguably...
Buy This Flood-Damaged $1M Ferrari SF90 Stradale on Copart. We Dare You
Complex Ferrari components and water don't mix well. But who's up for an adventure anyway?
Watch A Tesla Model S Plaid Obliterate The EV Lap Record At Sebring International Raceway
While rivals such as the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS boast superior comfort and build quality, the Tesla Model S Plaid still reigns supreme on the race track. Earlier this year, the electric super sedan set a lap record at Virginia International Raceway, making it faster than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
BMW EVs May Be Saved By Mexico
After the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law by President Joseph Biden, the number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids that qualify for the $7,500 tax credit dwindled significantly. This is because the act requires final assembly in North America, meaning the United States, Mexico, or Canada. Among the German automakers, BMW lucked out the most with two vehicles on the list: the BMW X5 Hybrid, which is built in South Carolina, and the BMW 3 Series Hybrid, which is built in Mexico.
