Cars

CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mazda CX-9 Drops Base Model, Adds Standard Equipment

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 is dropping the base Sport trim, making the Touring trim its new entry model. New for the 2023 model year, the Touring trim will offer second-row captain's chairs as standard; they were previously optional. The 2023 CX-9 Touring will start at $40,025 and will begin arriving...
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
The Associated Press

Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CAR AND DRIVER

We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing

We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
MotorAuthority

1983 DeLorean DMC-12 with 5,397 miles for sale

A new DeLorean EV recently broke cover and plans for sales are brewing—but in the meantime, a pristine example of the original 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 is for sale through Podium Auto Sales in Pompano Beach, Florida, with a $98,000 asking price. First spotted by Carscoops, the dealership says this...
CAR AND DRIVER

Interview with an Electric Car

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. C/D: Hi there. We're ready to start, if you want to, uh, power up now. EV: I am powered up. In fact, look out—I'm in drive! . . . And now I'm in reverse. Oh, yes. We can tell by...
CAR AND DRIVER

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• This 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. • The 1966 model year was the first for the massive front-wheel-drive coupe. • The no-reserve auction ends August 30. In the mid-1960s, General Motors was a market-dominating colossus, and its industry-leading design department was arguably...
CarBuzz.com

BMW EVs May Be Saved By Mexico

After the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law by President Joseph Biden, the number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids that qualify for the $7,500 tax credit dwindled significantly. This is because the act requires final assembly in North America, meaning the United States, Mexico, or Canada. Among the German automakers, BMW lucked out the most with two vehicles on the list: the BMW X5 Hybrid, which is built in South Carolina, and the BMW 3 Series Hybrid, which is built in Mexico.
