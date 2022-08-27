Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun
(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
WWEEK
State Treasurer Tobias Read Wants Distant Employees to Come to Salem—and Bear Their Own Travel Costs
The state’s new policy for employees electing to work remotely on a permanent basis is causing conflict at the Oregon State Treasury. Specifically, union-represented employees at the agency are balking at State Treasurer Tobias Read’s request that they come to the office once a quarter—and pay their own travel expenses.
kptv.com
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs of marijuana destroyed at 2 Yamhill County grows
DAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office arrested 12 people and shut down two large marijuana grows in rural Dayton. YCSO began enforcing the two search warrants on August 22 on the grows in the 20500 block of Southeast Webfoot Road, and the 12200 block of Southeast Willow Lane.
newslincolncounty.com
EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF LIVE JAZZ, AT THE OREGON COAST JAZZ PARTY
At the Newport Performing Arts Center, Friday, September 30 (7pm) and Saturday, October 1 (2pm & 7pm) The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is delighted to present a dazzling line-up of musicians for its 18th annual Oregon Coast Jazz Party at the Newport Performing Arts Center. An Oregon Coast...
newslincolncounty.com
Siletz Tribal Curriculum Ready for Oregon Teachers
The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians is proud to release the Tribe’s first set of Tribally developed K-12 curriculum for use in Oregon schools during this school year. The curriculum includes lessons for students in grades K-1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11, and covers an array of topics related to Tribal history, culture, science and governance. Together, the lessons are designed to expose students to the many different Tribes and bands that make up the Confederated Tribes of Siletz, peoples who occupied all of Western Oregon and parts of Northern California and Southwest Washington before being forcibly removed to the Siletz Reservation beginning in the mid-1850s. “We are so excited to be able share a more complete version of our region’s history,” said Alissa Lane-Keene, Programs II manager for the Siletz Tribe. “We hope that these lessons will help the coming generations of Oregonians appreciate the resilience and persistence of the Siletz Tribe and our ongoing connection with our Tribal homelands and traditions.”
beachconnection.net
Pixieland Event Features New Documentary, Aspects of Oregon Coast Legend
(Lincoln City) – A new documentary on the Oregon coast's legendary Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland is being celebrated in a unique showing at Lincoln City's Bijou Theatre next week, a little film that's picked up enormous steam since it's been released on YouTube two weeks ago. The Forgotten Story of Pixieland: The Oregon Coast Amusement Park gets its own set of events on Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4, where the Kiwanis Club will be bringing you a slight Pixie Kitchen experience at the theater. They'll be in pixie costumes, bringing cardboard cutouts in an amusement park style, reproductions of Pixie Kitchen menus and a lot of other fun and wacky stuff that will take the viewer back in time. (Photos courtesy North Lincoln County Historical Museum)
Zucchini start that wasn’t yields mystery squash. What could it be?
Gardening season is moving along and, you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
newslincolncounty.com
Lincoln County Cultural Coalition….
Attached is a press release about this year’s grant cycle for the Lincoln County Cultural Coalition. We are charged with distributing Lincoln County’s annual share of the Oregon Cultural Trust donations. A group of volunteers, we also advise the Lincoln County Foundation on awards for arts education projects from the Sponenburgh Memorial Trust.
yachatsnews.com
ODFW approves limited wild coho seasons on Alsea, Yaquina, Siletz rivers — and even Beaver Creek
It’s official — the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved rules to allow a limited fishery for wild coho salmon on four streams in Lincoln County. Fishing for fall Chinook salmon in most coastal bays and rivers opened Aug. 1. Now, there will be an opportunity to keep one mid-coast Oregon coho, which is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Lebanon-Express
Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
All available Salem detectives respond to weekend shootings
The Salem Police Department said it was an exceptionally violent weekend in the city.
newslincolncounty.com
Natural Gas Leak at Lincoln Square in Lincoln City
4:10pm Strong smell of natural gas filled the air in a part of Lincoln City this afternoon at 4:10pm. Emergency responders are enroute to the scene at 801 SW Highway 101. 4:19pm Northwest Natural Gas workers are also enrounte to the scene. The search is on to find a fire hydrant.
hh-today.com
In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause
One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
yachatsnews.com
As school year begins, Oregon districts hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses to fully staff schools by Sept. 1. Nearly all of Oregon’s 219 school districts and education service districts have applied for a portion of $100 million allocated...
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
kezi.com
Benton County Health Department says residents should prepare for wildfire smoke
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- With smoke from the Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires drifting northwards, Benton County Health Department has issued a warning about worsening air quality from wildfire smoke. BCHD says that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke, and says it’s important to be...
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
