The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians is proud to release the Tribe’s first set of Tribally developed K-12 curriculum for use in Oregon schools during this school year. The curriculum includes lessons for students in grades K-1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11, and covers an array of topics related to Tribal history, culture, science and governance. Together, the lessons are designed to expose students to the many different Tribes and bands that make up the Confederated Tribes of Siletz, peoples who occupied all of Western Oregon and parts of Northern California and Southwest Washington before being forcibly removed to the Siletz Reservation beginning in the mid-1850s. “We are so excited to be able share a more complete version of our region’s history,” said Alissa Lane-Keene, Programs II manager for the Siletz Tribe. “We hope that these lessons will help the coming generations of Oregonians appreciate the resilience and persistence of the Siletz Tribe and our ongoing connection with our Tribal homelands and traditions.”

