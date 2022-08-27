ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mason Rudolph running out of time to impress ... someone

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Sunday marks the final Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game, and there is quite a quarterback position battle going. Technically it is between Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, but it really feels like Rudolph is not even in the conversation at this point.

This is unfortunate because Rudolph has had a strong camp and has been just as productive in the preseason as any of the three quarterbacks.

In two games and about three quarters of play, Rudolph has 220 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

But what is the end goal for Rudolph and the Steelers? Initially it felt like the Steelers were giving Rudolph the opportunity to showcase his skills and that would lead to a trade, leaving rookie Chris Oladokun as the No. 3. Pittsburgh decided to cut Oladokun last week, which threw everything off.

It’s highly unlikely the Steelers would release Rudolph and allow him to seek out a team. He’s playing too well. And without a viable replacement on the roster, trading him might be a long shot unless Pittsburgh has a free agent they have their eye on to replace him.

What do you think happens to Rudolph this season? In the comments below, give us your prediction for Rudolph in 2022.

