Fall River Announces Emergency Water Service Shutdown
FALL RIVER — Some North Main Street residents in Fall River will not be able to use their tap water, after the city announced an emergency water service shutdown on Aug. 31 due to a water leak. The shutdown will be to repair the water leak, discovered on Wednesday...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Fall River alerts residents, businesses of emergency water shut down tonight
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents and businesses on North Main Street from Weetamoe Street north to Herman Street will be without water for several hours starting Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The city said the water shut down is to repair a water leak that was found on...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies
The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s beloved “Landing Gift Shop & Chandlery” closing doors after 8 years
“Hi Friends, we here at ‘The Landing’ would like to thank all of you for the love 💕 and support you have given us and our artists and their families for the past 8 years. We would like to inform everyone that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We have a new landlord and he has envisioned a new use for the space.😊
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces water shutoff, road closure, due to water leak
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 31, 2022)- The City of Fall River has announced that a water leak has been discovered on the Route 79 South on ramp of North Main Street. To allow for repairs, an emergency shutdown of water service will take place starting this evening, August 31st, 2022, from 10:00pm until early morning tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022.
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
fallriverreporter.com
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
reportertoday.com
Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6
The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
WPRI
12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment
(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
newbedfordguide.com
Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!
The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
whatsupnewp.com
Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens on September 2 with a maze that celebrates Field of Dreams
Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opens for the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 at 10 am. The maze this year celebrates Field of Dreams and covers 8 Acres. In the maze are the words health, faith, love, success, and happy. According to Escobar Farms’ website, the maze was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.
