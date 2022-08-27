ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies

The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
FALL RIVER, MA
ecori.org

On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens

WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
EASTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces water shutoff, road closure, due to water leak

(FALL RIVER, MA- August 31, 2022)- The City of Fall River has announced that a water leak has been discovered on the Route 79 South on ramp of North Main Street. To allow for repairs, an emergency shutdown of water service will take place starting this evening, August 31st, 2022, from 10:00pm until early morning tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
reportertoday.com

Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6

The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment

(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!

The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA

