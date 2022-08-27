ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

Dianna Carney

Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!

You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
BROCKTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6

The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Dighton, MA
Dianna Carney

This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!

Meet Marla!(Photo from Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts) (SCITUATE, MA) Meet Marla, a 6-year-old pug who is looking for her furever home! "With only one eye and blind in the other, this 6-year-old is completely blind. Don’t think this stops her, she is an amazing wrinkly lady who even gets herself onto the couch (but can’t get herself off)!" says the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts, the animal rescue this furry friend is currently residing at.
SCITUATE, MA
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
EASTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
reportertoday.com

September 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library

Monday September 26th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, September 28th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title from eZone.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Mattapoisett Restaurant Gets Surprise Visit from Movie Star Bill Murray

Comedy legend Bill Murray is turning into quite the fanboy of the SouthCoast. He has been spotted at local restaurants a number of times over the past several years. Over the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River. He stopped into the popular South Main Street spot with movie maker and Rhode Island native Peter Farrelly.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Hit by Traffic

Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of UMass Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the turn onto Cross Road, they came across a nest where roughly 30 turtles had just hatched.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small dog attacked by coyote in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — A small Dedham dog is shaken up after a scary encounter with a coyote over the weekend. Shaggy was out in his front yard just before 5:00 p.m., “doing his business,” while his owner was standing on the front porch, according to Dedham Police.
DEDHAM, MA
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

That’s Grosser Than Gross

When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
BOSTON, MA

