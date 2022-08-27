Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat ParadeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Irish Food, Live Music & New Beer Releases to Celebrate Halfway to St Patrick’s Day!Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
Fall River Bulldog Brought to Shelter As Stray & No One Came to Claim Him [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's the day of the week on Fun 107 that belongs to the animals on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are up for adoption, hoping to find a place to call home, and it's our mission to unite these animals with the perfect families. With the help of local shelters,...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s beloved “Landing Gift Shop & Chandlery” closing doors after 8 years
“Hi Friends, we here at ‘The Landing’ would like to thank all of you for the love 💕 and support you have given us and our artists and their families for the past 8 years. We would like to inform everyone that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We have a new landlord and he has envisioned a new use for the space.😊
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
reportertoday.com
Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6
The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$3 movies for National Cinema Day on Saturday
For one day only, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of theaters.
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!
Meet Marla!(Photo from Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts) (SCITUATE, MA) Meet Marla, a 6-year-old pug who is looking for her furever home! "With only one eye and blind in the other, this 6-year-old is completely blind. Don’t think this stops her, she is an amazing wrinkly lady who even gets herself onto the couch (but can’t get herself off)!" says the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts, the animal rescue this furry friend is currently residing at.
SEE THE MAP: 40 Pick-Your-Own Orchards in Central Mass
It's high time to get apple picking. The typical apple picking season starts in late August and ends at the end of October. Luckily, with 40 pick-your-own orchards within an hour drive from Worcester, you can plan a weekend day trip with ease. Below is a map of orchards to...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
reportertoday.com
September 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library
Monday September 26th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, September 28th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title from eZone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mattapoisett Restaurant Gets Surprise Visit from Movie Star Bill Murray
Comedy legend Bill Murray is turning into quite the fanboy of the SouthCoast. He has been spotted at local restaurants a number of times over the past several years. Over the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River. He stopped into the popular South Main Street spot with movie maker and Rhode Island native Peter Farrelly.
Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Hit by Traffic
Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of UMass Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the turn onto Cross Road, they came across a nest where roughly 30 turtles had just hatched.
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
Small dog attacked by coyote in Dedham
DEDHAM, Mass. — A small Dedham dog is shaken up after a scary encounter with a coyote over the weekend. Shaggy was out in his front yard just before 5:00 p.m., “doing his business,” while his owner was standing on the front porch, according to Dedham Police.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
Investigation underway after stray dog found severely burned in Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — Boston 25 News has decided to blur the severe injuries suffered by the dog because it might be graphic for some. An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said.
ABC6.com
Fall River alerts residents, businesses of emergency water shut down tonight
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents and businesses on North Main Street from Weetamoe Street north to Herman Street will be without water for several hours starting Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The city said the water shut down is to repair a water leak that was found on...
Comments / 0