Rehoboth, MA

Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6

The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
September 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library

Monday September 26th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, September 28th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title from eZone.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

