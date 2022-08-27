ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
Invasion of the Rich People: Colorado's Wealthiest Counties

Recent research reveals that Colorado is among the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants — and plenty of them are relocating to the Mile High City. But when it comes to overall wealth, the counties that make up metro Denver continue to trail well behind mountain-resort areas that have long attracted the rich and fabulous from beyond the state's borders.
COLORADO STATE
Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff

Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
CEDAREDGE, CO
Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction

If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Broadway’s Best Shows Coming to Colorado in 2023 and 2024

Get ready, the best shows to be found on Broadway in New York will make their way to Colorado in 2023 and 2024. You won't have to travel far when the best of the best make their way to the Centennial State. The 2023-24 lineup coming to Colorado reads as...
COLORADO STATE
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
Colo. Secretary of State says some could lose their right to vote depending on midterm election results

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is sending a stark warning to voters about what she believes is at stake in November. Griswold, speaking to the Guardian over the weekend, said voting rights could be stripped away from many Americans within a matter of months depending on who is voted into office during the midterm election, a message she reiterated in an interview with Denver7 on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Weather: Drought improves for Front Range

After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center. At the...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Speed Flyer Dies After Crashing In Weekend Flying Accident

A weekend flying adventure at Colorado's Copper Mountain Resort turned tragic when a speed flyer was killed in a tragic accident. According to the Summit County Rescue Group, two men launched from Peak 6 at Copper Mountain Saturday morning. One man, who was paragliding, landed safely in the Far East parking lot of the resort. The other man, with a speed wing, never reached the bottom of the mountain.
COLORADO STATE
Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

