ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
ATF Executes Federal Warrants At BW Outfitters In Denison, Anita
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) served multiple federal search warrants today (Wednesday) at a Denison gun retailer’s stores and home. An ATF spokesperson confirmed that agents executed the warrants at BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita, owned by Brad Wendt of Denison, in connection to alleged violations of federal firearms laws. As the investigation is ongoing, the agency could not provide specific details regarding the nature of the raids. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it is released.
The Carroll Police Department Was Dispatched To Graham Park After A Physical Altercation Occurred
The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to Graham Park today (Wednesday) after reports of a physical altercation involving a weapon occurred at the shelter house. Law enforcement says the fight happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. when Taylor Frank of Carroll jumped Amy Hunter of Carroll, striking her in the head several times. Authorities were shown a video of the fight that showed Frank hitting Hunter. The video also showed Hunter pulling a machete from underneath her shirt and advancing toward Frank. Hunter was arrested for carrying weapons in the commission of an assault and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Frank was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to jail, where she was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations
(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:. 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair. • 300 block of Truman Road, Anita. • 1100 block of 4th Avenue South,...
Volleyball Registration
For grades 3-6 Registrations are accepted through August 31. The Schleswig youth rec volleyball season will begin in September and run through the end of October; practices and games will be scheduled at a later date. Forms are also available at the Schleswig school office.
