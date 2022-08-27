Read full article on original website
Related
Mercury
Harleysville man accused in fatal Norristown home invasion robbery to face September retrial
NORRISTOWN — A Harleysville man accused of the gunshot slaying of a man during a home invasion robbery in Norristown will face a retrial in September after a previous jury could not reach a verdict at a trial in February. Jury selection will begin Sept. 12 for the retrial...
Mercury
Pottstown man shot and killed near Ricketts Center [Updated]
POTTSTOWN — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night just steps away from the popular Ricketts Community Center. A second victim was shot in the hand, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Grant Street at the intersection...
Mercury
Fall for Ardmore will take over the town in late September
Ardmore is going to become party central this fall. The Fall for Ardmore Festival, featuring a VIP Beer Garden is happening on Schauffele Plaza, the parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria, on Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. “We are thrilled to introduce Fall for Ardmore to the...
Mercury
Unselfish and prolific, Daniel Gazdag at heart of Union’s success
CHESTER — In the best of times, and the Philadelphia Union have had some good times of late, the responsibility of taking penalty kicks can be fraught. There’s a hierarchy, based on who earned the penalty, who is best at converting them, who is on the field at any given time, plus a stew of interpersonal dynamics and unwritten rules. But it’s imperfect and left to the discretion of players, who are adults – adults whose end-of-year salary negotiations are affected by the number in the goal column.
Comments / 0