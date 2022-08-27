Read full article on original website
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
The Endless Quest of Finding Developers For Your Next Big App
Businesses which hope to one day become scalable choose to go down the digital path because smartphone holders are their main demographic. Apps can be seen as part and parcel of a business’ digital identity, and much like how every business should have a social media presence, all businesses should also have their own mobile application. Large businesses should most definitely hire their own in-house developers in order to save on costs. If the app is to be complex, it is much more sustainable to outsource a team that can manage or update it in the future.
Java Algorithms: Copying List with Random Pointer (LeetCode)
A linked list of length n is given such that each node contains an additional random pointer, which could point to any node in the list, or null. Construct a deep copy of the list. The deep copy should consist of exactly n brand new nodes, where each new node has its value set to the value of its corresponding original node. Both the next and random pointer of the new nodes should point to new nodes in the copied list such that the pointers in the original list and copied list represent the same list state. None of the pointers in the new list should point to nodes in the original list.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?
With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
Are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning reshaping Remote Work?
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Remote Work: A Preface. Did you know that according to Morning Consult, about 85% of tech workers identified as working fully remote or following a hybrid model?. This has stirred an opinion that tech companies are spearheading the adoption of the remote work culture and...
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone
In the next few years, artificial intelligence algorithms will offer us more ways to learn and understand new things. The tech industry and the world are relying on artificial intelligence to solve big problems such as cybersecurity, healthcare, climate change, sustainability, education and traffic congestion. AI is also being used in many new consumer products. It's everywhere — from Google Home's voice recognition that lets it understand your requests for information to Amazon's Alexa offering suggestions for what to watch on TV or Uber recommending you download its app to get home safely.
A Conversation With Amazon Software Engineer Anam Alvi
From the outside, a career as a software engineer in security may sound restrictive and even dull. But for Anam Alvi, a software engineer for World Wide Customer Service Security at Amazon, “restrictive” and “dull” are not part of her day-to-day experience. On the contrary: between her job and the personal engineering projects she works on in her free time, Anam is relentlessly pursuing whatever she is most curious about.
Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design
Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
We are Looking for 100 Beta Users for Subscription Analytics
As an in-app subscription analytics tool, Appflow.ai was born with a mission to help App developers grow their in-app subscription revenue. After launching the Beta version in April, we now want to work with more App developers to test our product and make sure it is of great value to grow their subscription revenue.
ApeCoin: Vote, Govern, and Transact Throughout the BAYC Ecosystem
It’s a BAYC world; we’re just living in it. And the ApeCoin is the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ever-growing universe. The creators of the second most popular and successful NFT collection released a governance and utility token… Or did they?. It’s a...
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
How the Web3 Stack Extends the Web to the Blockchain
Web3 consists of frameworks and components that integrate the current “web” (i.e. world wide web) to the blockchain. This is not a replacement for the current web (called Web2), but is an extension. This enables what are called Decentralized Applications or dApps. A dApp runs on top of the Web3 stack which in turn can be built on top of Web2. This allows support for standard web protocols (e.g. HTTP) as the underlying layer for Web3 dApps.
Founders, ditch your long presentations. Here’s how to make a 5-slide pitch deck
I look at hundreds of pitch decks every month. And the longer the presentation, the harder it is for me to stay focused on each slide. And I am not alone. A. by DocSend shows that investors spend less than 3 minutes on each deck. To catch their attention and make sure they read the whole deck, make a 5-slide presentation, instead of putting together 10-20 slides.
