HackerNoon

The Endless Quest of Finding Developers For Your Next Big App

Businesses which hope to one day become scalable choose to go down the digital path because smartphone holders are their main demographic. Apps can be seen as part and parcel of a business’ digital identity, and much like how every business should have a social media presence, all businesses should also have their own mobile application. Large businesses should most definitely hire their own in-house developers in order to save on costs. If the app is to be complex, it is much more sustainable to outsource a team that can manage or update it in the future.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

What it Means to be a Senior Software Engineer

I don’t always agree with the way people entitle engineers. All of these specialists aim to achieve the Senior title because this means success and career development for them. However, the way many of them are given this title is often unmotivated. How can we measure whether an engineer...
COMPUTERS
#Economy#In The Future#Web3 Technology#The Future For Metaverse
HackerNoon

What Are the Components That Make up the Metaverse?

The Metaverse has recently emerged as a cutting-edge technology that receives people’s attention. The new virtual world is known as a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain. Just like the way social media is not monopolized by anyone, the...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer

Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design

Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

A Conversation With Amazon Software Engineer Anam Alvi

From the outside, a career as a software engineer in security may sound restrictive and even dull. But for Anam Alvi, a software engineer for World Wide Customer Service Security at Amazon, “restrictive” and “dull” are not part of her day-to-day experience. On the contrary: between her job and the personal engineering projects she works on in her free time, Anam is relentlessly pursuing whatever she is most curious about.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Best Resources for Software Engineers

I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes

In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up

Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?

With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

xCollective: The Future Of Diversity

XCollective is an up-and-coming female and nonbinary project that aims to help women mint NFTs and find jobs in the crypto web3 industry. They have an emphasis on achieving fair pay for women using a decentralized recruiting network. The project should also increase women's and nonbinary individuals' role in crypto adoption and development of web3. Women and nonbinary individuals have a unique view of web3 helping the community grow through efficient marketing as well as attracting a diverse population.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript

If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0

The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Java Algorithms: Copying List with Random Pointer (LeetCode)

A linked list of length n is given such that each node contains an additional random pointer, which could point to any node in the list, or null. Construct a deep copy of the list. The deep copy should consist of exactly n brand new nodes, where each new node has its value set to the value of its corresponding original node. Both the next and random pointer of the new nodes should point to new nodes in the copied list such that the pointers in the original list and copied list represent the same list state. None of the pointers in the new list should point to nodes in the original list.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users

Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
TECHNOLOGY
