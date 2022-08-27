Read full article on original website
Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
How DAOs Can Change the Investment Landscape for Crypto Users
Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is the term used to refer to an organization with no central authority that uses technology to automate certain processes. The organization is decentralized and self-governing by removing a central authority and using automated smart contracts to carry out processes. A DAO is managed by a group of people with a vested interest in the project and are encouraged to do so via a token. Traditional venture capital works by corporations known as venture capital firms (or VC firms) making investments in other businesses.
DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers
Decentralized finance (DeFi) can be defined as an ecosystem of protocols, applications, investors and traders that use smart contracts to perform financial transactions in an open, permissionless and transparent way. The main quality of DeFi is, as the name suggests,” decentralization” There is no intermediary company standing between transactions to collect user data or to profit from transaction fees. DeFi uses cryptocurrencies instead of state-issued fiat money. This makes DeFi more flexible and interoperable compared to FinTech solutions.
Understanding NFT Royalties: What they are and How they Work
You may have known that NFTs are digital assets such as songs, pictures, in-game items or certificates that are stored on a blockchain. NFTs cannot be exchanged equivalently like common coins or tokens but they can be traded by using crypto. One problem is that the price of an NFT...
ReFi, DeFi and DeSci: What Do They Mean?
ReFi, DeFi and DeSci are some abbreviations people who read cryptocurrency blogs have probably seen appearing more often. Here’s a look at what they mean and how they affect things in real life. What Is ReFi?. Not to be confused with refinancing, ReFi, in the context of cryptocurrency, stands...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Welcome to the Round 5 results announcement of the Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum! Let’s see who won. The Blockchain Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations & Winners. As usual, we picked all the stories with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in July 2022....
Why NFTs Are The Future of Invoicing
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, experienced a tulip mania-esque moment in 2021. Prices for NFTs, which are digital assets that can represent anything from works of art to tweets, surged as people began buying them up en masse. The frenzy was driven in part by a belief that NFTs are the wave of the future and will someday revolutionize how we interact with and value digital information.
Is Bitcoin A Good Investment In 2022?
Bitcoin's price has consistently risen - it was $0.003 at its launch, and since then, it has risen to $60,000. Over the last decade, Bitcoin has returned 100 million percent on investment. Bitcoin has outperformed gold, stocks, oil, etc., since 2009. The market will eventually reach $1 million in 2022, so Holder's will look at it as another chance to pick up value. Bitcoin prices could rise to $500,000 in the future, but it is difficult to predict what will happen with such new tech tech.
Anonymity and Privacy in Emerging Web3 Spaces Make the World go Round
In Privacy and the Limits of Law, published in the Yale Law Journal in January 1980, Ruth Gavison argues that society's interest in privacy is "related to our concern over our accessibility to others: the extent to which others have physical access to us and the extent to which we are the subject of others' attention." Her argument is heavily constructed upon delineating "invasions of privacy" and thus working backward to establish what Helen Nissenbaum terms "norms of appropriateness" for her framework of contextual integrity in 2004.
The Crypto Outlook for 2022 and Beyond
As of this writing, the crypto winter has enveloped investors around the world. One estimate says that the market valuation for cryptocurrency has dropped at least $1 trillion in 2022. Most of the top crypto coins are worth 50% or less of what they were a few months ago. Bitcoin...
The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts
The curve war was the battle for liquidity and control in Defi. Now, the domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. Let’s get to the reasons. Domain is King. You have probably heard that finding a perfect domain name is...
Blockchain's Bright Future
done in 2021 by one of the big four accounting/consulting firms Deloitte, revealed that 80% of the top financial industry executives "strongly agree that blockchain technology is broadly scalable and has attained mainstream adoption." Many people have been left wondering what the big deal is with so many high-level...
Generating Passive Income Through Filecoin Staking
So, what is staking and how does it work? In this post, we'll explore the concept of staking and how will you benefit from Filecoin staking. Staking is the process of holding cryptocurrency funds in a wallet to support the operation of a blockchain network. By staking their coins, users can help to keep the network secure and earn rewards for their participation.
ETH-flexive
I’m currently reading Alchemy of Finance by George Soros, and it inspired me to write this stream-of-consciousness piece about my macro thesis regarding the ETH merge. Soros is the GOAT when it comes to macro investing. Acolytes of his — such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stan. Druckenmiller...
Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency
Which side do you support then? Buffett's or Musk's?. I turned to look at my friends, who were anxiously awaiting word from their engineer friend. I finally had a chance to speak after listening for an entire hour to their opinions on cryptocurrencies and how they believe it will change the world. My lack of experience and interest in cryptocurrencies was likely the cause of my passive involvement in the conversation. My pals continued to lecture me for another two hours until I made the decision to learn more about this obnoxious technology.
A Look at GTON: A DAO, Ethereum Scaling Platform & Stablecoin Protocol
GTON Capital is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and web3 ecosystem. Platform aims to improve the adoption of decentralized apps (dapps) and cryptocurrencies by improving scalability in the crypto sector. Platform's solutions include a Layer 2 rollup for Ethereum and a vault where users can store their assets and earn a return on their holdings. The stablecoin is collateralized via algorithms and smart contracts to help it maintain a peg close to the value of one dollar. In addition to that, the platform intends to contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem by making tools accessible to developers.
How Social Trading Paves the Way for a Decentralized Future
ApeX Pro is a non-custodial derivatives trading platform conceptualized around the tenets of social trading in the Web 3.0 world. Social trading is beneficial to not just more experienced traders who are usually rewarded for the number of new traders following them. The platform's underlying protocol preserves a trader's privacy and security on the other hand, while preserving the security and transparency of a fully decentralized network. The future of cryptocurrency, be it centralized or decentralized, is being rewritten as we speak, but there is only one way to go.
A Health Check of the Web3 Ecosystem Signals Strength in These Trying Times
A study by Telstra Ventures, a global VC, analyzed 1,000 active organizations contributing to more than 30,000 open source Web3 projects. There’s been a decline in development since its peak in November 2021, sure, but it's not proportional to the decrease in price. A lot of projects will die, some teams will not be able to stand the pressure, others will see their VC funding dry. The study limited itself to three leading blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Merge
After 5 years of preparation, it seems that we can finally expect the Ethereum Merge to take place in a few weeks, specifically on the 15th of September. In spite of the technical complexity involved in what some have referred to as “repairing a plane on the flight”, neither users nor developers would be impacted in a significant manner, but what about investors and traders? Is the Merge priced in? Are the markets forward-looking? Does the law of supply and demand only work after the fact?
