Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza Murphy
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of Migrants
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League East
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJ
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
Amazon To Shutter The Doors At Two Warehouses In Baltimore Area: Report
Over 300 Maryland Amazon employees have been given the option to transfer their positions after the shopping giant announced the closing of two of its Baltimore delivery stations, reports WBAL TV. Amazon will be closing the Hanover and Essex locations after the opening of several new and upgraded facilities nearby...
Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover
Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, and will relocate 353 employees. The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
MISSING: Peyton Butler, Age 16; Last Seen August 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of 33 West Street, Peyton Butler (W/M DOB 06/04/2006), the above pictured male was dropped off by his guardians to complete job applications. Mr. Butler informed his guardians that he would call them...
'It's so sad': Two killed within 10 hours, 400 feet in Baltimore neighborhood
Over a span of 10 hours, two people were killed within 400 feet of each other in a West Baltimore neighborhood.
Housing non-profit returning to Baltimore after causing City Hall commotion
Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos is advising residents in search of buying a home, to avoid dealing with one particular non-profit organization.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway
Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140. The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.
Police: Man found dead inside Glen Burnie home
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside of a home in Glen Burnie early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of M Street North East in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man inside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore
Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
Probationary firefighter injured in Baltimore County training exercise accident
TOWSON, MD—A Baltimore County Fire Department probationary firefighter was injured on Tuesday in an accident during a training exercise at the Fire-Rescue Academy in Sparrows Point. The probationary firefighter, a 30-year-old woman, was transported by ground to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries. The...
19-Year-Old Arrested After Annapolis Shooting Sent One To The Hospital
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Ct. in regards to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was air lifted to an area trauma center in critical condition.
Chesapeake Beach Motorcyclist Dies Days After Crash In Anne Arundel
LOATHIAN, Md. – On August 27, 2022, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to southbound Southern Maryland Boulevard (Route 4) and Talbot Road for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the Talbot Road crossover...
