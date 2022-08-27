ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104

Updated Cathedral Studio with in unit W/D - Located across the street from the iconic Washington National Cathedral, This studio has an updated kitchen including a washer/dryer combo. The building is in a beautiful neighborhood right in the middle of one of the best addresses in the district. Unit has a Walk score of 87!
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1435 N Street NW

Cozy Studio in the heart of Thomas and Logan Circles, off 14th Street! - This totally renovated studio apartment in the Thomas Circle/Logan Circle area is nearly ready for your move-in! Available at an ideal time of year, this unit is just steps from the 14th Street Corridor, providing an endless gateway to diverse dining venues and numerous social outlets.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, MD
Business
City
Laurel, MD
City
Joint Base Andrews, MD
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
Laurel, MD
Real Estate
Bay Net

MISSING: Peyton Butler, Age 16; Last Seen August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of 33 West Street, Peyton Butler (W/M DOB 06/04/2006), the above pictured male was dropped off by his guardians to complete job applications. Mr. Butler informed his guardians that he would call them...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
themunchonline.com

8220 Crestwood Heights Dr - Unit 1511

One Park Crest 1511 - Rare opportunity, this unit has 2 parking spaces plus spectacular high level view and overlook. 1 bedroom, 1 den and 2 full bathrooms include in 1,215 sqft. Upscale amenities with 24hrs concierge, guest suites, library, terrace pool, gym, party room & more. Premium location in the center of Tysons that close to shopping mall, entertaining, dining plus public transportation and highway. Rent includes water, parking and access to all amenities.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Westgate#Nsa#Business Industry#Linus Business#Laurel Apartments
themunchonline.com

1243 Alabama Avenue SE

Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1113 POWHATAN ST

Remodeled Townhouse in Old Town Alexandria! - Hardwood floors throughout. Newer Windows. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Fresh paint, recessed lighting, new basement floor. Fenced in patio. Fireplaces are not functional but can be used for decorative purposes. So close to Braddock Metro. Minutes to DCA, Pentagon, DC or head...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Major Crash Ties Up Traffic Along Busy Maryland Roadway

Traffic was temporarily tied up in Maryland near the Baltimore and Carroll County line after a major crash on Route 140. The Maryland State Highway Administration issued an alert at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 following a crash on Route 140 at Dede Road in Carroll County near the Baltimore line, causing delays.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead inside Glen Burnie home

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside of a home in Glen Burnie early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of M Street North East in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man inside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy