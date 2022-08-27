Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
themunchonline.com
3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104
Updated Cathedral Studio with in unit W/D - Located across the street from the iconic Washington National Cathedral, This studio has an updated kitchen including a washer/dryer combo. The building is in a beautiful neighborhood right in the middle of one of the best addresses in the district. Unit has a Walk score of 87!
themunchonline.com
1435 N Street NW
Cozy Studio in the heart of Thomas and Logan Circles, off 14th Street! - This totally renovated studio apartment in the Thomas Circle/Logan Circle area is nearly ready for your move-in! Available at an ideal time of year, this unit is just steps from the 14th Street Corridor, providing an endless gateway to diverse dining venues and numerous social outlets.
themunchonline.com
1243 Alabama Avenue SE
Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022.
themunchonline.com
7304 Burdette Court
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY! [ 6 months tops] 6 BD & 5.5 BA Home in Bethesda!! - 1-6 MONTHS ONLY --- Spectacular Architectural Masterpiece!! Contemporary colonial home on a quiet cul-de-sac just inside the Beltway. Spectacular Solarium with 50 foot soaring ceiling, Large Eat in Kitchen, Granite & Stainless, Hardwood on main Level, huge living room, 6BR & 5.5BA. Fully finished LL with HUGE REC ROOM, bedroom and full bath. Close to DC, Bethesda, METRO, NIH, and a hop skip to VA. Close to many public and private schools, the Potomac Trail & River!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themunchonline.com
8220 Crestwood Heights Dr - Unit 1511
One Park Crest 1511 - Rare opportunity, this unit has 2 parking spaces plus spectacular high level view and overlook. 1 bedroom, 1 den and 2 full bathrooms include in 1,215 sqft. Upscale amenities with 24hrs concierge, guest suites, library, terrace pool, gym, party room & more. Premium location in the center of Tysons that close to shopping mall, entertaining, dining plus public transportation and highway. Rent includes water, parking and access to all amenities.
themunchonline.com
1113 POWHATAN ST
Remodeled Townhouse in Old Town Alexandria! - Hardwood floors throughout. Newer Windows. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Fresh paint, recessed lighting, new basement floor. Fenced in patio. Fireplaces are not functional but can be used for decorative purposes. So close to Braddock Metro. Minutes to DCA, Pentagon, DC or head...
Manhole covers blown off, concrete shifted after underground explosion in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2021 about a manhole explosion blowing off a car bumper in D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to a manhole explosion in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The underground explosion happened on Brandywine Street Northwest, nearby 40th Street Northwest. The location...
Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C.
The Wendy’s restaurant formerly located at Dave Thomas Circle in northeast Washington will be converted into a mural as a part of the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival. The post Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
RELATED PEOPLE
themunchonline.com
8742 WALUTES CIRCLE
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 2 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE! FEATURES INCLUDE AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, A SEPARATE DINING ROOM, A LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WALL TO WALL CARPET, A LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A STACKED WASHER AND DRYER, AND SO MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. THIS WON'T LAST LONG!
Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate
WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak. At the scene, they...
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
Car, dog stolen in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Someone stole a woman’s car with her dog inside of it just an hour before two suspects shot a Washington Commanders player nearby on H Street in Northeast, D.C. Around 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County resident Julia Salsich said she got out of her running Gray...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
NBC Washington
Late Hyattsville Mayor Accused of Stealing $2.2M From KIPP DC Schools
A federal investigation found that the former mayor of Hyattsville, Maryland, stole more than $2.2 million from KIPP DC Public Charter Schools while working as technology director for the schools, NBC Washington is first to report. Kevin Ward died by suicide in January. A civil forfeiture lawsuit filed in U.S....
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of Migrants
Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. Yesterday was the first day of school in Washington, D.C. Summer is over for most children but a few may see their summer extended a few more days.
Police in DC work shootings in Northeast, Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue Northeast, according to a Tweet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
Police arrest teenager after double shooting outside DC charter school
Police arrested a 15-year-old student after he shot two teenagers outside a public charter school in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, prompting the building to go under lockdown.
21 Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Thursday...
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
Comments / 0