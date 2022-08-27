ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1435 N Street NW

Cozy Studio in the heart of Thomas and Logan Circles, off 14th Street! - This totally renovated studio apartment in the Thomas Circle/Logan Circle area is nearly ready for your move-in! Available at an ideal time of year, this unit is just steps from the 14th Street Corridor, providing an endless gateway to diverse dining venues and numerous social outlets.
WASHINGTON, DC
3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104

Updated Cathedral Studio with in unit W/D - Located across the street from the iconic Washington National Cathedral, This studio has an updated kitchen including a washer/dryer combo. The building is in a beautiful neighborhood right in the middle of one of the best addresses in the district. Unit has a Walk score of 87!
WASHINGTON, DC
8220 Crestwood Heights Dr - Unit 1511

One Park Crest 1511 - Rare opportunity, this unit has 2 parking spaces plus spectacular high level view and overlook. 1 bedroom, 1 den and 2 full bathrooms include in 1,215 sqft. Upscale amenities with 24hrs concierge, guest suites, library, terrace pool, gym, party room & more. Premium location in the center of Tysons that close to shopping mall, entertaining, dining plus public transportation and highway. Rent includes water, parking and access to all amenities.
MCLEAN, VA
1243 Alabama Avenue SE

Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
719 S Saint Asaph St 307

Vacant 1 Bedroom Condo unit in heart of Old Town! - Property Id: 947005. Ready for immediate move in! Clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo unit located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Secured access, full kitchen, on site laundry, ample closet space, abundant natural light and private community courtyard with gas grill and fire pit. One block to Balducci's grocer, District Taco, Southside 815 and several other retail destinations. Short walk to waterfront.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

This Trendy Old Town Alexandria Boutique Keeps it All in the Family

The trio behind Old Town Alexandria’s 3 Sisters has a knack for style — and working together. “We’re three sisters shopping at 3 Sisters,” the woman in line ahead of me at the boutique said as she approached the front counter. She nodded to the two women standing next to her and laughed. “I bet you’ve never heard that before.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse

At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
SILVER SPRING, MD
613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE

3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

XO Pho & Grill Now Open

XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

Blazers are trending, says owner of the new ‘Vida Style’ consignment shop in Old Town

Alicia Valencia Erb just consigned herself to a new business venture in Old Town. After a career in marketing, the Alexandria resident opened Vida Style, a new consignment boutique at 210 N. Lee Street on August 1, and held a grand opening last Sunday (August 28). Erb gives consigners 50-to-60% of the profits and 60 to 90 days to sell them before they are returned.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

