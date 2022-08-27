Read full article on original website
themunchonline.com
1113 POWHATAN ST
Remodeled Townhouse in Old Town Alexandria! - Hardwood floors throughout. Newer Windows. Newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Fresh paint, recessed lighting, new basement floor. Fenced in patio. Fireplaces are not functional but can be used for decorative purposes. So close to Braddock Metro. Minutes to DCA, Pentagon, DC or head...
themunchonline.com
8220 Crestwood Heights Dr - Unit 1511
One Park Crest 1511 - Rare opportunity, this unit has 2 parking spaces plus spectacular high level view and overlook. 1 bedroom, 1 den and 2 full bathrooms include in 1,215 sqft. Upscale amenities with 24hrs concierge, guest suites, library, terrace pool, gym, party room & more. Premium location in the center of Tysons that close to shopping mall, entertaining, dining plus public transportation and highway. Rent includes water, parking and access to all amenities.
themunchonline.com
3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104
Updated Cathedral Studio with in unit W/D - Located across the street from the iconic Washington National Cathedral, This studio has an updated kitchen including a washer/dryer combo. The building is in a beautiful neighborhood right in the middle of one of the best addresses in the district. Unit has a Walk score of 87!
themunchonline.com
1435 N Street NW
Cozy Studio in the heart of Thomas and Logan Circles, off 14th Street! - This totally renovated studio apartment in the Thomas Circle/Logan Circle area is nearly ready for your move-in! Available at an ideal time of year, this unit is just steps from the 14th Street Corridor, providing an endless gateway to diverse dining venues and numerous social outlets.
themunchonline.com
8742 WALUTES CIRCLE
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 2 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE! FEATURES INCLUDE AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, A SEPARATE DINING ROOM, A LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WALL TO WALL CARPET, A LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A STACKED WASHER AND DRYER, AND SO MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. THIS WON'T LAST LONG!
themunchonline.com
7304 Burdette Court
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY! [ 6 months tops] 6 BD & 5.5 BA Home in Bethesda!! - 1-6 MONTHS ONLY --- Spectacular Architectural Masterpiece!! Contemporary colonial home on a quiet cul-de-sac just inside the Beltway. Spectacular Solarium with 50 foot soaring ceiling, Large Eat in Kitchen, Granite & Stainless, Hardwood on main Level, huge living room, 6BR & 5.5BA. Fully finished LL with HUGE REC ROOM, bedroom and full bath. Close to DC, Bethesda, METRO, NIH, and a hop skip to VA. Close to many public and private schools, the Potomac Trail & River!!
Alexandria construction worker dead after falling down several stories
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Officials say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Alexandria, Virginia. Police responded just after 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane for a report of a fatal industrial accident. According to police, a construction worker fell off the roof down several stories while working.
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
themunchonline.com
719 S Saint Asaph St 307
Vacant 1 Bedroom Condo unit in heart of Old Town! - Property Id: 947005. Ready for immediate move in! Clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo unit located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Secured access, full kitchen, on site laundry, ample closet space, abundant natural light and private community courtyard with gas grill and fire pit. One block to Balducci's grocer, District Taco, Southside 815 and several other retail destinations. Short walk to waterfront.
Large gas leak causes resident, strip mall in Southeast DC to evacuate
WASHINGTON — A resident and the adjacent strip mall in Southeast D.C. were evacuated Tuesday morning after a large gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 23rd and Savannah streets in Southeast D.C., around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an outside gas leak. At the scene, they...
themunchonline.com
2726 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Remodeled Studio Apartment Home - Remodeled Studio Apt. Home - 2726 Conn. Ave. #303 (Woodley Park) – 9/30/2022 $1475. Come see this large, updated studio apartment home with hardwood floors throughout. This apartment home is equipped with updated kitchen (dishwasher/microwave /gas range/disposal), remodeled bathroom, etc. It’s just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a live or virtual tour!
Construction worker dies from fall at site in Alexandria, police looking for witnesses
Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.
Manhole covers blown off, concrete shifted after underground explosion in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2021 about a manhole explosion blowing off a car bumper in D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to a manhole explosion in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The underground explosion happened on Brandywine Street Northwest, nearby 40th Street Northwest. The location...
themunchonline.com
1243 Alabama Avenue SE
Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022.
WTOP
Police ID man accused in fatal Hybla Valley shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the man who they said fatally shot another in the Alexandria section of the county. Francisco Juares, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of D’Mari Norris, also of Alexandria. Juares is being held without bond.
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA
From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
WTOP
Crash on Route 301 sent 2 to hospital
Two people are in a hospital after a serious crash on U.S. Route 301 on Wednesday afternoon. The Maryland State Police said a dump truck, a smaller truck and a tractor trailer all collided just after 2 p.m. around Clymer Drive and Chadds Ford Drive, in Brandywine. Prince George’s County...
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
