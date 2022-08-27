ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Get paid $2,400 for the ‘digital detox’ challenge

By Liz Dowell, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jimvA_0hXoKWAz00

( KTVI ) — Can you last 24 hours without any screen time? Reviews.org is looking to pay a “digital detoxer” $2,400 to go a full day without cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers, or any smart devices.

The rules state that the “digital detoxer” will be required to submit a screen time report to show they went 24 hours without tech.

Will my student loans be forgiven?

The contestant will have to submit a report explaining their experience, any challenges they faced, and benefits from the detox. The statement should also include if you plan on cutting down screen time in the future.

To apply, you must be 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S. The contestant will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge, along with a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “tech-less survival kit” during the challenge.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 21. Reviews.org will announce the name of the challenger Sept. 30 on its website and social media.

Apply here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Hotel shooting in Augusta leaves man injured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A hotel shooting left one man injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Hampton Inn on Timbercreek Lane, near Gordon Highway just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a man shot in his arm inside his hotel room. Investigators say the suspect is a man who was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person driving the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detox#Reviews Org#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Augusta woman last seen on Stevens Creek Road found safe

Update | August 30, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Jasmine Sharpe was found safe. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman. Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Authorities say […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Mother pleads for return of missing son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is pleading for her son’s return after his disappearance four weeks ago. “I know I’d tell him I love him and I’ve missed him and I would give him a big hug,” Sally Williams told NewsChannel 6 as she waits for her son’s return. It’s been more than four […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crime increasing in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
WRENS, GA
WJBF

Student charged after threat at Lakeside High School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Administrators at Lakeside High School were made aware of a threat on the morning of Tuesday, August 30th. According to a press release, a student threatened the school and another student, Officials say no weapons were found and the student has been removed from campus and charged with Terroristic Threats […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy