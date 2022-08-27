Read full article on original website
The 3 richest people in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting DeathLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Superb Woman: Charlondra Thompson
A graduate of Townview Magnet School, Charlondra Thompson is a realtor at Charlondra Thompson Enterprises and Network. She studied Marketing at Dallas Baptist University and also enjoyed stints at KW Commercial, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Steed Media Group and KLIF-AM. Charlondra serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Museum and the board of Managers for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. Her extensive volunteer efforts include service with Best Southwest Partnership, North Texas CCIM Chapter, Asian Real Estate Association of America, NAHREP, over in Action and the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
Divine 9 Greeks of the DFW Metroplex!
We hope your organizations are having a successful retreat as we enter a new Fraternal and Sorority Greek Year of 2022-2023. With that being said….. DallasAlumni GreekShow will Return in the Spring of 2023 after a 4 year hiatus!!!. Over $5000.00 in cash and Prizes will be awarding to...
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative
From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
Update: Greg Abbott Refutes Allegation That He Didn’t Tip Texas Servers
Update: There's a new wrinkle in this story. We reached out to Governor Greg Abbott's office about the viral Twitter claims and received the following statement from his press secretary, Renae Eze. "The Governor has never been to the Rainforest Cafe in Grapevine, but looks forward to visiting it in...
A Parent Went on a Wild Rant While Speaking Before the Grapevine/Colleyville ISD School Board
Thanks to some new hardline policies against critical race theory, gender fluidity and other hot-button issues that trigger the MAGA crowd, the Grapevine/Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) has come under local and even national scrutiny. Last Monday, the GCISD board of trustees approved a set of sweeping policies that limit...
The Riverfront Jazz Festival is coming back to Dallas
The Riverfront Jazz Festival is coming back to Dallas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The music festival will feature some of the best blues and...
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
Superb Woman: Carron Jones Perry
Carron Jones Perry is a Senior Auditor for the City of Dallas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BADST). A wife and mother Carron brings over 25 years of internal auditing expertise to the City of Dallas. Hailing from Vidalia, LA, Carron has enjoyed stints at Tribune Publishing Company, Neiman Marcus, Metromedia Restaurant Group and Haggar Clothing Co. She is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), who is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).
Video: Crazy Racist Karen in Plano Arrested for Attacking Indian-American Women In Parking Lot
A video of a racist Karen in Plano, Texas has gone super viral. She was arrested following an incident caught on video showed her screaming profanities and physically attacking several Indian-American women in a parking lot, telling them to go back to their own country. Fifty-eight-year-old Esmeralda Upton was certainly...
More employees are now 'quiet quitting'
First there was the great resignation. Now some employees are doing what's known as quiet quitting and giving well less than 100% on the job. Good Day talked to UT Dallas business professor Dr. Steven Haynes about the concept and how employers can prevent it.
New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas￼
Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to open location in Plano
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is slated to open a Plano location in September. (Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open a new location at 1900 Preston Road, Plano, in September. Several breakfast and bench items are included on the menu, including omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, tacos and burritos. A drink menu includes coffee, cold-pressed juice and cocktails, such as the Morning Marg and Brewmosa. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has several Dallas metroplex locations and is based in Denver, Colorado. www.snoozeeatery.com.
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles | Dallas News
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hundreds, including families of Uvalde and Santa...
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location
Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
Brandy Bottone, 32, said she has since received a second ticket for the same offense.
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
