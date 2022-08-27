Carron Jones Perry is a Senior Auditor for the City of Dallas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BADST). A wife and mother Carron brings over 25 years of internal auditing expertise to the City of Dallas. Hailing from Vidalia, LA, Carron has enjoyed stints at Tribune Publishing Company, Neiman Marcus, Metromedia Restaurant Group and Haggar Clothing Co. She is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), who is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO