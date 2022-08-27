ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pnas.org

Concentrated incarceration and the public-housing-to-prison pipeline in New York City neighborhoods

Using public housing developments as a strategic site, our research documents a distinct pathway linking disadvantaged context to incarceration—the public-housing-to-prison pipeline. Focusing on New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing developments as a case study, we find that incarceration rates in NYCHA tracts are 4.6 times higher than those in non-NYCHA tracts. More strikingly, 94% of NYCHA tracts report rates above the median value for non-NYCHA tracts. Moreover, 17% of New York State’s incarcerated population originated from just 372 NYCHA tracts. Compared with non-NYCHA tracts, NYCHA tracts had higher shares of Black residents and were significantly more disadvantaged. This NYCHA disadvantage in concentrated incarceration is also robust at different spatial scales. Our findings have implications for policies and programs to disrupt community-based pipelines to prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Formerly incarcerated man teaches coding to kids in NYCHA

A Queens man reinvented his life after prison; he’s using technology to help young people in his New York City Housing Authority development break the cycle of poverty by learning how to code. Jason Gibson grew up at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. He says he was surrounded by crime and drugs. At one time, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Daily News

NYC’s college system launches effort to re-enroll 10,000 students who dropped out

The City University of New York has launched a big effort to get back in touch with 10,000 former students who dropped out before getting their degrees — and lure them back to school. The new initiative, called “CUNY Reconnect,” employs a team of outreach workers to contact students who earned some college credits, but no degree — a group that may be struggling with debt without the increased ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn

Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
BROOKLYN, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent

It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Williamsbridge: 41-Year-Old Man Dead and Second in Hospital following Double Daylight Shooting

The NYPD said a 41-year-old man was fatally shot and a second man was hospitalized after also being shot in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx on Saturday. Police officials said that on Aug. 27, at around 1.29 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, located in the 47th Precinct.
BRONX, NY

