This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
pnas.org
Concentrated incarceration and the public-housing-to-prison pipeline in New York City neighborhoods
Using public housing developments as a strategic site, our research documents a distinct pathway linking disadvantaged context to incarceration—the public-housing-to-prison pipeline. Focusing on New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing developments as a case study, we find that incarceration rates in NYCHA tracts are 4.6 times higher than those in non-NYCHA tracts. More strikingly, 94% of NYCHA tracts report rates above the median value for non-NYCHA tracts. Moreover, 17% of New York State’s incarcerated population originated from just 372 NYCHA tracts. Compared with non-NYCHA tracts, NYCHA tracts had higher shares of Black residents and were significantly more disadvantaged. This NYCHA disadvantage in concentrated incarceration is also robust at different spatial scales. Our findings have implications for policies and programs to disrupt community-based pipelines to prison.
Formerly incarcerated man teaches coding to kids in NYCHA
A Queens man reinvented his life after prison; he’s using technology to help young people in his New York City Housing Authority development break the cycle of poverty by learning how to code. Jason Gibson grew up at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. He says he was surrounded by crime and drugs. At one time, […]
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Administration for Children’s Services expands ‘A Safe Way Forward’ to Brooklyn
The Administration for Children’s Services announced on Monday an expansion of the “A Safe Way Forward” program, which seeks to provide support to the survivors of domestic violence and intimate partner violence, along with the “persons causing harm” and their children. Previously, the project offered...
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams said those complaining about budget cuts should “pray.” Religious leaders said that’s not enough.
For weeks now, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has had a response for the parents and activists who have confronted him about the city’s school budget cuts: to pray for students and his administration. Today, dozens of religious leaders and faith-based organizations have a message of their own...
Elected officials make surprise visit to Rikers Island
Three New York City elected officials made a surprise visit to Rikers Island on Monday. The purpose of the visit was so that they could see what has improved and what needs to be changed inside the prison.
NYC’s college system launches effort to re-enroll 10,000 students who dropped out
The City University of New York has launched a big effort to get back in touch with 10,000 former students who dropped out before getting their degrees — and lure them back to school. The new initiative, called “CUNY Reconnect,” employs a team of outreach workers to contact students who earned some college credits, but no degree — a group that may be struggling with debt without the increased ...
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park
NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
Man pushes woman, 68, down Queens subway staircase in unprovoked attack
The victim was leaving the station just after 9:30 a.m. when a man came up and pushed her down a staircase, according to police, who said the attack was entirely unprovoked.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Bronx author holds back-to-school giveaway in Soundview Park
A Bronx native is giving back by giving out free school supplies to local kids.
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
Risk of displacement grows as rent hikes strike city housing
The city recently released a displacement risk map, as rent hikes and other housing issues are increasing risk around the city.
VIDEO: Woman struggles with scooter-riding thieves in midday robbery near Guggenheim
Video from the NYPD shows the two crooks riding the scooter westbound down a sidewalk on E. 89th Street. As they pass the 28-year-old woman and her friend, one of them reaches out and tries to grab her necklace, the video shows.
bkreader.com
Nerves and New Walking Shoes: BK Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Door-Knocking After Pandemic
This coming Thursday, Jehovah’s Witnesses nationwide will go back to door-to-door preaching, after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the pandemic. For Bed-Stuy couple Kerri and Samantha Dowridge, the return comes with a few nerves, a lot of excitement, and the need for new pairs of sneakers. The married Jehovah’s...
NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
norwoodnews.org
Williamsbridge: 41-Year-Old Man Dead and Second in Hospital following Double Daylight Shooting
The NYPD said a 41-year-old man was fatally shot and a second man was hospitalized after also being shot in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx on Saturday. Police officials said that on Aug. 27, at around 1.29 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, located in the 47th Precinct.
