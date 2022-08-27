Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Charlondra Thompson
A graduate of Townview Magnet School, Charlondra Thompson is a realtor at Charlondra Thompson Enterprises and Network. She studied Marketing at Dallas Baptist University and also enjoyed stints at KW Commercial, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Steed Media Group and KLIF-AM. Charlondra serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Museum and the board of Managers for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. Her extensive volunteer efforts include service with Best Southwest Partnership, North Texas CCIM Chapter, Asian Real Estate Association of America, NAHREP, over in Action and the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
K12@Dallas
South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative
From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
texasmetronews.com
Divine 9 Greeks of the DFW Metroplex!
We hope your organizations are having a successful retreat as we enter a new Fraternal and Sorority Greek Year of 2022-2023. With that being said….. DallasAlumni GreekShow will Return in the Spring of 2023 after a 4 year hiatus!!!. Over $5000.00 in cash and Prizes will be awarding to...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas’ Population Decline Blamed on Crime, Homelessness
Recent polling by The Dallas Express revealed strong opinions among Dallas residents as to why their city shrank in the latest census while the surrounding metroplex area has experienced rapid growth. The top two responses from those who participated in our polling were high crime rates (29.91%) and an increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
Employers From Plano And Richardson Among Texas’ Top 25 In Forbes Ranking
Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State ranking was released last Wednesday, August 24, and two Plano and Richardson employers made it to the top 25 out of 101 Texan employers. The city of Plano was ranked number 21 and the University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, number 16.
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of School
Dallas Police Department have increased enforcement around school zones.Jonas Leupe/Unsplash. Students are back in school across North Texas, meanwhile, parents and the Dallas Police Department are seeing an increase in drivers speeding while many of these students are walking outside. WFAA reports that the Dallas PD took to Twitter to say they are focused on back-to-school enforcement over the past two weeks and during that time, they have handed out 244 tickets to drivers in school zones.
Here are the 3 Delicious Winners in the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Carron Jones Perry
Carron Jones Perry is a Senior Auditor for the City of Dallas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BADST). A wife and mother Carron brings over 25 years of internal auditing expertise to the City of Dallas. Hailing from Vidalia, LA, Carron has enjoyed stints at Tribune Publishing Company, Neiman Marcus, Metromedia Restaurant Group and Haggar Clothing Co. She is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), who is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA).
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parts of North Texas getting rained on Monday night | Dallas News
Parts of North Texas getting rained on Monday night. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Don’t forget your umbrella when you leave the house Tuesday morning!...
texasmetronews.com
New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas￼
Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
tinybeans.com
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location
Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: NaturallyIsis, owner Isis Brantley
No comb, no tears. Treat your hair right with natural styling, braiding, ancestral hair care classes. Created by Owner Isis Brantley. “Through the sacred knowledge of Isis, we not only shape your hair, but we also transform your mind, body, and soul.” -Isis Brantley, “The Goal” Isis discovered her bliss – as an “ancestral” natural hair stylist and cultural artist – while still a teen. Opening a little hair braiding shop in “sunny South Dallas,” she went on to become one of the leading international authorities in natural hair care for people of the African diaspora. Visit Institute OF Ancestral Braiding School, 17290 Preston Rd #206, Dallas, TX and the website: naturallyisis.com or email: naturallyisis@yahoo.com.
Dallas auction house selling off stunning jewelry once owned by North Texas philanthropist
Heritage Auctions in Dallas just sold a Mickey Mantle baseball card for a record $12.6 million now it’s selling off some stunning jewelry once owned by a North Texas philanthropist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Dallas Has a Crime Problem
The single most important job of the government is to ensure the safety of the public and their property. Any efforts to develop good schools, build strong infrastructure, and provide solid public services and recreational amenities are, in comparison, immensely less important than a serious and effective crime prevention and reduction strategy. While better infrastructure and schools are surely important, these investments will never reach their true potential unless the people are safe and their property is secure.
Registrations Open Sept 1 for Trinity River Alligator Gar Drawing
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding anglers that the annual Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing applications will open on September 1. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can use the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or go online to enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2023.
DART announces changes to service schedule on Labor Day, Sept. 5
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit is amending its services offered for the Labor Day holiday. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit has announced a new schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5. DART buses and the light rail will be operating on a weekend...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
First public hybrid school, located in Dallas, opens for second year | Dallas News
First public hybrid school, located in Dallas, opens for second year. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Students have flexible days and workspaces. via IFTTT. Note...
Comments / 0