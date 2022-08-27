ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon

Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
SAN RAMON, CA
crimevoice.com

Sonoma County man arrested in connection to fatal parking lot stabbing

A Sonoma County man was recently arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was identified as the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on the night of Thursday, August 11. Police responded to the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue to investigate several...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute

SAUSALITO --  A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck.  He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island

At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

A tumultuous August for the homeless in Marin

It’s been a tumultuous month for the homeless in Marin, with Novato, Sausalito, San Rafael and the county taking divergent paths to alleviate the problem. Novato quietly negotiated a deal with the California Homeless Union to keep a camp for the down and out in a downtown park operating for at least two years. The move sparked protests from some residents.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
athleticbusiness.com

AD Allowed to 'Quietly Resign' After Abusing Athlete

A San Francisco high school athletic director who abused a student for years and groomed other minor was allowed to "quietly resign" without facing criminal consequences according to lawsuit filed Friday. The complaint alleges that George Washington High School athletic director abused a female student from 2012 to 2016, while...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County deputy sheriff arrested on illegal firearms charges

PINOLE -- A 15-year veteran deputy of the Contra Costa County sheriff's office has been arrested on several felony counts related to illegal weapons, authorities announced Friday.The sheriff's office said Matthew Buckley was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday on the following charges -- 2 counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, the felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, the felony filing a false report, destroying/concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.Based on an investigation into illegal firearms, deputies served a search warrant at Buckley's Pinole residence and seized evidence...
FOX40

I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals SF ambulance, chases paramedics ‘trying to hit them’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man stole a San Francisco ambulance from two paramedics early Monday and drove laps in the Best Buy parking lot in the city’s design district, according to San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani. The suspect chased the paramedics with the ambulance “trying to hit them,” Vaswani tweeted, after breaking […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Rollover Accident on Highway 4 in Antioch

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a rollover collision on SR-4 in the Antioch area on the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The car accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 near Contra Loma Boulevard, officials said. Details...
ANTIOCH, CA
msn.com

A Bay Area man's car was found ablaze on Highway 101. He's still missing.

Bay Area sheriff's deputies are seeking leads in a baffling missing persons case in Sonoma County. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Cloverdale resident Gregory Peterson, 62, received a message in the early morning hours of July 16. They believe it was an acquaintance who said they were having car trouble. From all appearances, it seems Peterson hopped into his car around 4 a.m. to go assist that person.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA

