No comb, no tears. Treat your hair right with natural styling, braiding, ancestral hair care classes. Created by Owner Isis Brantley. “Through the sacred knowledge of Isis, we not only shape your hair, but we also transform your mind, body, and soul.” -Isis Brantley, “The Goal” Isis discovered her bliss – as an “ancestral” natural hair stylist and cultural artist – while still a teen. Opening a little hair braiding shop in “sunny South Dallas,” she went on to become one of the leading international authorities in natural hair care for people of the African diaspora. Visit Institute OF Ancestral Braiding School, 17290 Preston Rd #206, Dallas, TX and the website: naturallyisis.com or email: naturallyisis@yahoo.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO