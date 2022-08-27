Read full article on original website
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting DeathLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight yearJalyn SmootDallas, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Lands at No. 16 in NFL Top 100Larry LeaseDallas, TX
texashsfootball.com
Duncanville Outlasts South Oak Cliff
Duncanville and South Oak Cliff both showed why they are both serious contenders to make it back to state championship games this year. In a nationally-televised game on ESPN2, both teams showed they deserved the Top 25 national rankings from Sports Illustrated Power. Duncanville is in the Top 25 of...
KENS 5
Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says
DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
fox4news.com
Funeral held for coach killed in shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Family and friends celebrated the life of a youth football coach who was killed at a game in Lancaster earlier this month. Mike Hickmon's funeral was held at the Concord Church in Dallas Saturday. Hickmon was coaching a youth football team, when police said coaches from both...
Dallas Observer
Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location
Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
K12@Dallas
South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative
From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Lands at No. 16 in NFL Top 100
Micah Parsons rookie season success landed himself on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The NFL players have finally revealed their Top 100 players for 2022. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons makes his rookie debut on the list as the N0.16 player. The NFL defensive rookie of the year winner took the NFL by storm and helped turn Dallas into one of the top defenses by the end of the season. This year he is set on doing that again.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory
The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: NaturallyIsis, owner Isis Brantley
No comb, no tears. Treat your hair right with natural styling, braiding, ancestral hair care classes. Created by Owner Isis Brantley. “Through the sacred knowledge of Isis, we not only shape your hair, but we also transform your mind, body, and soul.” -Isis Brantley, “The Goal” Isis discovered her bliss – as an “ancestral” natural hair stylist and cultural artist – while still a teen. Opening a little hair braiding shop in “sunny South Dallas,” she went on to become one of the leading international authorities in natural hair care for people of the African diaspora. Visit Institute OF Ancestral Braiding School, 17290 Preston Rd #206, Dallas, TX and the website: naturallyisis.com or email: naturallyisis@yahoo.com.
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of School
Dallas Police Department have increased enforcement around school zones.Jonas Leupe/Unsplash. Students are back in school across North Texas, meanwhile, parents and the Dallas Police Department are seeing an increase in drivers speeding while many of these students are walking outside. WFAA reports that the Dallas PD took to Twitter to say they are focused on back-to-school enforcement over the past two weeks and during that time, they have handed out 244 tickets to drivers in school zones.
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this home in Dallas with a private library and impressive windows that show off the backyard
An impressive home in Dallas with walls of windows is on the market for $3.2 million. You'll enter the home through a private courtyard that features a "dramatic foyer" and a private library with floor to ceiling windows. The home has marble counters, a wet bar, a 3-car garage and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
easttexasradio.com
Trial Begins For Former Rangers Pitcher
Jury selection is to start this morning in the sexual assault trial of former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland. The state accused him of sexually assaulting a child when he lived in the Denton County town of Bartonville. The victim told investigators the assault happened from 2004 to 2006, but they didn’t report it until 2019. Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.
One person killed in apparent hit-and-run on LBJ service road near Dallas North Tollway
One victim has died in what Dallas police believe is a late-night hit-and-run. Just before midnight, a body was found on the west-bound service road of 635-LBJ near the Dallas North Tollway
texasmetronews.com
New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas￼
Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Charlondra Thompson
A graduate of Townview Magnet School, Charlondra Thompson is a realtor at Charlondra Thompson Enterprises and Network. She studied Marketing at Dallas Baptist University and also enjoyed stints at KW Commercial, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Steed Media Group and KLIF-AM. Charlondra serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Museum and the board of Managers for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. Her extensive volunteer efforts include service with Best Southwest Partnership, North Texas CCIM Chapter, Asian Real Estate Association of America, NAHREP, over in Action and the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.
