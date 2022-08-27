There’s a new scam every day, it seems, and another is popping up in northeast Arkansas. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning via social media Wednesday about a new scam where the criminal pretends to be with the sheriff’s office. The scammer is contacting their intended target, telling them they were subpoenaed to court in a mental health case, and since they didn’t show up, they now owe a fine or they will be arrested. The scammer then tells the target to go to a store and purchase money cards to make the payment.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO