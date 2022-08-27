Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Meal to benefit downtown organization
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Greene County town is hosting a unique meal with funds going back into the community. Downtown Paragould announced its Plates on Pruett event will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tables will line a portion of the 100 block of North Pruett Street for...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Batesville duo featured in exhibit
BEEBE — The Arkansas State University–Beebe Art Department is proud to present the featured exhibit Couples that Create: Carly Dahl & Dustyn Bork. The exhibit will run through the month of September. Carly Dahl is an artist living in Batesville. She was born in Monroe, Mich. and moved...
whiterivernow.com
Pioneer alumni work together to bring Old Jed to BHSC
Featured image. Front row, left to right: Nelson Barnett, Kay Southerland, Jerry Thomas, Gail Davis, Batesville School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester / Back row, left to right: Joe Hipp, Gary Anderson, Gary Bridgman, John Boykin, Tom Vanemberg. The Batesville School District has introduced Jedediah Bates, or “Ole Jed,” for...
Kait 8
Possible solution to late and lost mail in northeast Arkansas
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A mailing center in Craighead County may be undergoing big changes to improve services. According to a document from the United States Postal Service, Jonesboro is listed as one of the sites that may be converted into a Sorting and Delivery Center. In 2012 the mail...
Kait 8
Randolph County medical facility breaks ground
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County. First Choice Health Care broke ground on Monday afternoon on a new seven-million-dollar facility in Pocahontas. The new facility will add nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to offer behavioral and physical healthcare.
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist leads authorities on pursuit
The pursuit to catch a motorcyclist fleeing from authorities came to a crashing end in Batesville last Thursday morning (Aug. 25). According to the incident report, Independence County Deputy Sheriff Chris Stump observed a motorcycle on North Central Avenue driven by a subject known to have an active arrest warrant.
Kait 8
Aug. 29: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We’ve got a few more spotty downpours on the way to start off the week. Rain won’t be widespread but a good chunk of Region 8 has a shot of at least a little rain.
whiterivernow.com
Former owner of Batesville nursing home ordered to pay over $7.5 million
The former owner of a nursing home group that operated a facility in Batesville has been ordered by a U.S. District Court judge to pay almost $7.7 million to a medical supply company. Joseph Schwartz, 62, of Suffern, N.Y., is currently facing federal and state charges. He owned Skyline Health...
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Randolph County. First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area. Officials said the bills will pass the pen test,...
whiterivernow.com
Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man
A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
whiterivernow.com
Operation: River Ice hauls in over 400 grams of meth, stolen property
A two-county dragnet by area law enforcement agencies on Monday has resulted in the recovery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a long list of stolen property. According to a release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said 18 wanted persons were arrested in the round-up, named “Operation: River Ice.”
kasu.org
Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials
State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
Kait 8
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 51-year-old man was arrested after police said he gave a child meth and raped them. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
Kait 8
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south of Nestle Road. According to a preliminary crash report, an unidentified victim in a 2021 Dodge Charger was driving north...
neareport.com
Department warns of scammers acting as sheriff’s employees
There’s a new scam every day, it seems, and another is popping up in northeast Arkansas. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning via social media Wednesday about a new scam where the criminal pretends to be with the sheriff’s office. The scammer is contacting their intended target, telling them they were subpoenaed to court in a mental health case, and since they didn’t show up, they now owe a fine or they will be arrested. The scammer then tells the target to go to a store and purchase money cards to make the payment.
neareport.com
Man arrested on rape charge also accused of giving meth to juvenile victim
A man faces serious charges on allegations he gave a minor drugs and raped her. On August 30, officers with the JPD Street Crimes Unit arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
Kait 8
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Interstate 5-55, north of Bay, are shut down following a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, one vehicle caught fire due to the crash. No injuries have been reported so far. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further...
