Harding University added Minnesota attorney Robin Maynard to its board of trustees on August 15, 2022. “It is my pleasure to announce the recent election of Robin Maynard to the board of trustees,” said Robert Walker, chairman. “She and her husband, Paul, have been tremendous supporters of Harding. Robin served faithfully on the presidential search committee last year. She will bring her legal expertise and love for our university to her role as trustee.”

