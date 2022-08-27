ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wclk.com

September 1: Suite Jazz Series Presents Ken Ford

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, home of the Suite Jazz Series. This Thursday, September 1, JazzBeat Promotions presents Violinist Ken Ford. Doors open at 6:30pm with dinner and Jazz with Ken Ford at 7:30pm. More information including reservations can be found at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or evenbrite.com.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower

The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

UPFRONT featuring Tony Award-winning performer and music legend Melba Moore

Check out this weekend's edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In our first segment, we’re chatting with sought after writer and director Cas Sigers-Beedles. She is here to talk about her upcoming film “Unthinkably Good Things,” which premieres this weekend on all Hallmark platforms. The project is the first film under Hallmark’s iconic Mahogany label and follows the lives of three girlfriends who are at a crossroads in their lives and careers.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday. Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release. “Hardworking families...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
ATLANTA, GA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale

Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. More information has been released about the house on...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wclk.com

UPFRONT featuring Karen Gist, Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby from HULU's MIKE

Check out this recent edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. We’re going behind-the-scenes of the HULU original “MIKE”. The 8-part limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Showrunner Karin Gist and lead actors Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby are here to talk about transforming into their characters and more. This segment is part of an AAFCA Roundtable Discussion.
ATLANTA, GA

