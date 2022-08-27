Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
wclk.com
September 1: Suite Jazz Series Presents Ken Ford
Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, home of the Suite Jazz Series. This Thursday, September 1, JazzBeat Promotions presents Violinist Ken Ford. Doors open at 6:30pm with dinner and Jazz with Ken Ford at 7:30pm. More information including reservations can be found at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or evenbrite.com.
wclk.com
SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower
The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
wclk.com
UPFRONT featuring Tony Award-winning performer and music legend Melba Moore
Check out this weekend's edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In our first segment, we’re chatting with sought after writer and director Cas Sigers-Beedles. She is here to talk about her upcoming film “Unthinkably Good Things,” which premieres this weekend on all Hallmark platforms. The project is the first film under Hallmark’s iconic Mahogany label and follows the lives of three girlfriends who are at a crossroads in their lives and careers.
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta entrepreneur helps former inmates return to society
Chad Dillon, owner of the popular restaurant The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, is making it his mission to help convicted felons re-enter society and start their own businesses. Dillon joins Good Day with more on his involvement in the Aces Program.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
DeKalb County distributes 5,000 boxes of food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County Government is partnered with area faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100% percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday. Those in attendance received about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release. “Hardworking families...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program
ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
Local man sentenced to life plus 15 yrs. for 2020 deadly shooting of girl in ATL
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced for the 2020 shooting and killing of a 7-year-old girl at a mall in Atlanta.
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb Libraries
Libraries and library cards always have served as passports to learning about the world and experiencing it through books, video and more. Now, two Cobb County libraries are offering real passports so you can travel the world, too.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
WTVM
Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. More information has been released about the house on...
CBS 46
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
wclk.com
UPFRONT featuring Karen Gist, Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby from HULU's MIKE
Check out this recent edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. We’re going behind-the-scenes of the HULU original “MIKE”. The 8-part limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Showrunner Karin Gist and lead actors Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby are here to talk about transforming into their characters and more. This segment is part of an AAFCA Roundtable Discussion.
