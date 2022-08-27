Read full article on original website
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
The Legend of Northern Michigan’s Witch Drowning Pool and Witch Trials on Mackinac Island
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok...
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year
Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
Day Trip to Michigan's South Manitou Island
South Manitou Island is my favorite destination in the entire state of Michigan. Encompassed within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the island is only accessible by private boat or the Manitou Island Transit passenger ferry service that operates seasonally out of the Fishtown Dock in the town of Leeland.
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Free school lunch ends for thousands of Michigan students this fall
As Michigan public school students head back to school this fall, hundreds of thousands will not be guaranteed free meals as they had during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress did not approve an extension for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep providing free breakfast and...
9 Fantastic Dark Sky Parks In Michigan Perfect For Stargazing
The Great Lakes encircle Michigan, so Michigan’s coastline is surrounded in near total darkness, making it a top spot in the United States for stargazing. Michigan offers six dark sky preserves and three internationally designated Dark Sky Parks. While you’ll find other places great for stargazing in Michigan, especially in the Upper Peninsula, this article focuses on those areas named explicitly as dark sky preserves or International Dark Sky Parks.
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
