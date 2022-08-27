A new nonprofit organization plans to form a community land trust to make housing more affordable as home prices and rentals continue to rise. “There are people in our town, seniors who have homes but can’t downsize because they can’t afford anything else other than where they live,” said Kirk Ritchey, principal founder of Woodstock Housing Alliance. “People need to change the circumstances and there are no options for them. There are people who want to live here who have grown up here and want to stay here. And those people need some options as well…Artists and creators of our town, they need options, the workforce, the employees of our businesses, they need housing,” Ritchey said at an August 25 informational meeting. “People are being forced out of town because they can’t afford to live here…It’s still going on. There’s a threat or level of uncertainty that’s in the realm of trauma,” he said.

