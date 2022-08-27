Read full article on original website
How many governments does Ulster County need?
A recent discussion in the Ulster County Legislature about setting a public hearing for a proposed local law to provide for the collection of delinquent village property taxes turned into a conversation about the role of village governments in the modern age. A public hearing on the local law, which...
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 31 – Sept 6
Find your four-leaf clover. Hooley on the Hudson. Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at T.R. Gallo Park on the Rondout, Kingston. A full day of celebrating Irish culture in the Hudson Valley with live music and dancing. Parking for attendees is available in the Kingston Plaza, the Cornell Street public lot and at Kingston Point, where free shuttle buses will be provided to bring you to the event. For more information about this event, check out: http://ulsteraoh.com/hooley-on-the-hudson.html.
Hooley on the Hudson September 4
The City of Kingston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, Ulster County will hold the annual Hooley on the Hudson Irish Festival on Sunday, September 4 from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. at T. R. Gallo Memorial Park on the Rondout Creek. The venues will feature live music, step dancing and traditional music for all ages.
Why is the community divided around Woodstock Library? (Opinion)
I believe the Woodstock Public Library belongs in town, based on the key concepts of library facility development found in the New York State Library Trustees Handbook. They are accessibility for all, convenience and safety. A new library facility of 12,000 square feet, reflective of the historic library and Woodstock architecture, is large enough and entirely possible on the current library site and was supported by both the library’s Facilities Task Force and the library’s Master Facilities Plan.
Wildfire update: Governor Hochul deploys National Guard
More than 200 firefighters and volunteers, including Rangers, local fire response resources and staff from DEC, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, New York State Police Aviation and State Fire have been working throughout the past three days to try to suppress wildfires that have already scorched an estimated 130-150 acres at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve near Napanoch in Ulster County. This is a remote portion of the 26,000-acre park. The blaze is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.
Blauweiss and Berelowitz outdo themselves
Since perfection is impossible, those striving for it are both blessed and cursed. Stephen Blauweiss and Karen Berelowitz are two such strivers. Their impossibly detailed book The Story of Historic Kingston, Featuring 950 Images and Connections to the Catskills & New York City is unquestionably the most comprehensive and lavishly produced local history ever. Anybody who buys it — and that should include every lover of Ulster County history — will get their money’s worth from this glossy and elaborate 470-page volume with 950 images. Since a picture is worth a thousand words, this hefty volume is equivalent to a million-word book in value.
Farm Animal Day at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market September 3
Farm Animal Day at the Saugerties Farmers’ Market will be held Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Main Street in Saugerties. Children and families are welcome to pet, hold and hug the animals; take a horse-drawn wagon ride; climb on the antique tractors; make cartoon art; get a temporary airbrush tattoo; listen and dance to live music; have lunch and homemade ice cream at the on-site café; and get fresh local food to take home.
Three announce their candidacies for top county job
With Pat Ryan on his way to Washington, three hopefuls have so far declared their candidacies to replace the outgoing county executive. The Ulster County Democratic Committee will nominate a candidate on Saturday, September 17 at 4:40 p.m. in the Common Council chambers of Kingston’s city hall. Ulster County...
Proposed cannabis dispensary at Zero Place triggers traffic study
The Village of New Paltz Planning Board is considering a special use permit for the opening of a marijuana dispensary at Zero Place, a mixed-use building at 87 North Chestnut Street. Net-Zero Development, LLC is seeking approval for a retail use not currently listed in zoning for Zero Place for...
Recycling volunteers needed for HV Garlic Festival 2022
You’ve all heard the story before of how a little dinner gathering at Pat Reppert’s Shale Hill Farm and Herb Gardens in 1989 improbably blossomed into an annual culinary event so popular that within three years, the Kiwanis Club of Saugerties had to take over and move it to Cantine Field. By 1995, the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was drawing more than 40,000 visitors, so it was expanded to two days the following year. As many as 53,000 people have attended in a single weekend, in 2007. Other than Horseshows in the Sun, the much-loved Garlic Fest is the biggest tourism attraction in Saugerties.
Woodstock Housing Alliance attacks the problem
A new nonprofit organization plans to form a community land trust to make housing more affordable as home prices and rentals continue to rise. “There are people in our town, seniors who have homes but can’t downsize because they can’t afford anything else other than where they live,” said Kirk Ritchey, principal founder of Woodstock Housing Alliance. “People need to change the circumstances and there are no options for them. There are people who want to live here who have grown up here and want to stay here. And those people need some options as well…Artists and creators of our town, they need options, the workforce, the employees of our businesses, they need housing,” Ritchey said at an August 25 informational meeting. “People are being forced out of town because they can’t afford to live here…It’s still going on. There’s a threat or level of uncertainty that’s in the realm of trauma,” he said.
Saugerties Smokers Choice burglarized, suspect in custody
On Monday, August 29 at 7:31 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Smokers Choice in the Village of Saugerties. Arriving officers found the front glass door of the establishment had been smashed out. A search of the interior of the building found no one within. When management arrived, it was determined that cash had been stolen from the register.
Kingston gets millions for wastewater plant upgrades
You can’t say that governor Kathy Hochul doesn’t know how to stretch a dollar. On Wednesday afternoon, August 31 she “announced” a state loan to the City of Kingston of $6,184,958 in short-term, interest-free financing and a $1,975,000 grant for wastewater treatment plant upgrades. It was part of a $232-million package of such grants to seven municipalities.
Saugerties car crash caught on video
Saugerties, NY resident Jason Bover captured dramatic video of a car crash involving damage to four properties. According to Bover, police responded and the driver was issued no tickets and passed all sobriety tests. Join the family! Grab a free month of HV1 from the folks who have brought you...
Kindergarten Academy gets kids and parents ready for class
The first day of school can be stressful for kids of all ages, but particularly kindergarteners, whether or not they’ve dipped their toes in the classroom waters of preschool or daycare. The Kingston City School District’s Kindergarten Academy was designed to change all of that. Last week, elementary...
