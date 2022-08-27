Snap is reportedly getting ready to make a major round of layoffs, as Snapchat advertising sales have hit turbulence. The social messaging and media company is set to cut 20% of its workforce, with layoffs set to begin Wednesday, the Verge reported, citing anonymous sources. A Snap spokesperson declined to comment. As of the end of June 2022, Snap had 6,446 full-time employees, up 38% year over year. In announcing disappointing Q2 results, Snap said it intends to “substantially slow our rate of hiring, as well as the rate of operating expense growth. We will reprioritize our investments and drive a renewed focus on...

BUSINESS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO