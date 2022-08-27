Read full article on original website
Hopewell Theater presents Karen Casey
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- Karen Casey, one of Ireland’s finest singer-songwriters – and a leading advocate for gender balance in the Irish folk and traditional music scene – will make her first U.S. tour in three years from September 1-18, a slate of 13 performances that will highlight her recent work, including her album Hieroglyphs That Tell the Tale and new, as-yet-unreleased material. The tour comes to The Hopewell Theater on Friday, September 16.
The Sun Rises in The East opens the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 9
The Sun Rises in The East, directed by Tayo Giwa, has positioned itself as one of the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival’s most anticipated premieres. Recruiting vintage archived photos, historians, credited authors, and school children of the 1970s, The Sun Rises in The East turns out to be an impressively well-rounded, impenetrable fortress of investigation. By streaming together vignettes of accounts, this Brooklyn-born documentary successfully takes audiences through the mythology of The East. A vague name for what represents Brooklyn’s black community’s cultural touchstone of the 1970s. Just like the best mythologies, The East’s origin story is rich in historical significance and revels in transnational vibrancy. Kwasi Konadu, author of A View from The East, dates the beginning of The East with a school named “Uhuru Sasa Shule,” which is Kiswahili for “Freedom Now School.” Uhuru Sasa Shule originated from the collective need to take back control of black people’s education from white teachers’ and administration’s lack of concern towards black school children. Moreover, the opening scene triumphantly blazons The East as “a cultural community of individuals who wanted institutions and businesses run by and founded by black people,” or put more simply, “history in the making...home, and a revolution.” What this documentary highlights is how often the making of a revolution is bred through a systematic pattern of oppression.
Paper Mill Playhouse presents "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2022-2023 season. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, October 7 and play through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9. On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents "Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution"
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- Gain a unique perspective on the birth of our nation, when the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents historical interpreter Kim Hanley’ in, “Dorothy Quincy Hancock: Witness to a Revolution,” on Saturday, September 24 at 2:00pm. Dorothy Quincy and her wealthy fiancé, John...
South Camden Theatre Company presents "The Brothers Size"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company presents The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney across three weekends from September 9-25 . The show is directed by Damien J. Wallace, a Philadelphia based director, AEA Equity Actor and theatre teacher. The play follows Ogun Size, his younger brother Oshoosi Size, and Oshoosi’s friend Elegba. Oshoosi has just been released from prison and is staying with his older brother Ogun.
Jukebox Saturday Night Brings the Sounds of Swing to OCC’s Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Join Jukebox Saturday Night at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts for a musical revue of the great Big Bands of the 1930s, ‘40s, and ‘50s on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00pm. Jukebox Saturday Night is a musical review of the great Big Bands of the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s.
Mana Contemporary to sponsor Montana artist Ben Miller's paintings of "Endangered Rivers"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Mana Contemporary is sponsoring the creation of Endangered Rivers paintings by Montana-based artist Ben Miller from September 10 through September 13, 2022. This four-day residency will allow Miller to create and exhibit work in response to the ecological terrain that inspires him throughout Jersey City’s natural habitats.
Guild Theatreworks to present “A Variety of Vignettes" at Ocean County Library
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Enjoy a memorable evening of laughter, tears and the love of life's journey. The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will host "A Variety of Vignettes" by The Guild Theatreworks on Wednesday, September 21 at 7:00pm. The performance in Mancini Hall will include iconic monologues and sketches from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, City Slickers, Bridesmaids, California Suite, Come Blow Your Horn, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, and other classic and contemporary works.
Inside Hudson Theatre Works' 2022-23 Season
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works has announced their 2022-23 season - their 10th year of producing professional theatre. They open on September 24- 25 with their first children’s show in 2 years. “Red and the Hoods” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina. On October 1-2 with their in- house company, the Forge, will be presenting the 10 Minute Play Festival benefit with writers like John Patrick Shanley, Sarah T. Schwab and Richard Vetere.
Princeton Festival Guild presents "Notes of Wine and Song" fundraiser
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) Princeton Festival Guild is offering an interactive wine tasting and operatic event, Notes of Wine and Song, on Sunday, October 2. The event features the tenor and sommelier Hak Soo Kim, and will take place at Cobblestone Creek Country Club from 3:00pm-5:30pm. Proceeds will go directly to the PSO’s Princeton Festival in preparation for June 2023 performances.
Mile Square Theatre presents "Berta, Berta"
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Mile Square Theatre (MST) will begin Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director with Angelica Chéri’s Berta, Berta, which will be directed by Free. After committing an unforgivable crime, Leroy is granted one final wish: a chance to make amends with his long-lost lover Berta. Their reunion swells from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate. Berta, Berta runs from September 21 through October 16.
2nd Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival Takes Place September 24th
(HILLSIDE, NJ) -- Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics, or settle in and enjoy the food trucks.
PHOTOS from Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Jersey Shore Jazz & Blues Foundation presented the Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival on Saturday, August 27. The event included crafters, vendors, and food trucks. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. Performers included The Burners, Bethe Burns & the Legends, Paul...
Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Ghost of the Arcade" by Sean Tobin
Sean Tobin’s local hit “Ghost of the Arcade” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY DIANE DEMEMMO. After some national touring this summer, Asbury Park singer-songwriter Sean Tobin and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, will rock the Asbury boards on Aug. 31 to end the the Asbury Park Live series to benefit Asbury Park Music Foundation.
The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass LIVE! in Seaside Heights, NJ
The crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ this Saturday, August 13, 2022 evening is ready to experience the vibe of two talented contemporary musical groups, The Wood Brothers and Greensky Bluegrass. The Wood Brothers — guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood, and percussionist Jano Rix — take the...
RVCC to Present First Concert in Mozaika Series Season Featuring Piano Trio
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a performance by the Arnett-Herrmann-Stuparević Piano Trio, Sunday, September 18 at 2:00pm. The event, the first in the MOZAIKA Concert Series’ 2022-2023 season, will be held in the Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The performance will feature piano trios by Joseph Haydn, Clara Schumann, and Amy Beach.
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
