The Sun Rises in The East, directed by Tayo Giwa, has positioned itself as one of the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival’s most anticipated premieres. Recruiting vintage archived photos, historians, credited authors, and school children of the 1970s, The Sun Rises in The East turns out to be an impressively well-rounded, impenetrable fortress of investigation. By streaming together vignettes of accounts, this Brooklyn-born documentary successfully takes audiences through the mythology of The East. A vague name for what represents Brooklyn’s black community’s cultural touchstone of the 1970s. Just like the best mythologies, The East’s origin story is rich in historical significance and revels in transnational vibrancy. Kwasi Konadu, author of A View from The East, dates the beginning of The East with a school named “Uhuru Sasa Shule,” which is Kiswahili for “Freedom Now School.” Uhuru Sasa Shule originated from the collective need to take back control of black people’s education from white teachers’ and administration’s lack of concern towards black school children. Moreover, the opening scene triumphantly blazons The East as “a cultural community of individuals who wanted institutions and businesses run by and founded by black people,” or put more simply, “history in the making...home, and a revolution.” What this documentary highlights is how often the making of a revolution is bred through a systematic pattern of oppression.

