Wetumpka, AL

lowndessignal.com

Larry Forest defines service with a smile

Those who have recently traveled through Hayneville and stopped at the QV convenience store for breakfast or lunch have probably met Larry Forest, a man who wears a visor and manages the kitchen. They may have even been asked to donate to the “Forest Fund” as he smiles and fixes their plates.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama

Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

A look inside Wetumpka Middle School’s wellness room

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - As thousands of students head back to school across the River Region, teachers and staff at Wetumpka Middle School have a new place to relax, refresh, and decompress. This month, the school is opening the Wetumpka Middle School Wellness Room. The school’s principal, Loukisha Brooks, and...
WETUMPKA, AL
Atmore Advance

Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF

Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
ATMORE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika High student decided to join a lot of clubs after COVID, and now she's a national officer of one of them

Alexandria Torbert, a senior at Opelika High School, has become the first student from the school to hold a national position in Future Business Leaders of America. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs. Torbert, 17, was named the...
OPELIKA, AL
rollingout.com

Alabama State drum major Ja’Vonta Price recounts preparation for halftime show

Everybody loves a good football matchup between two HBCUs, but what gets the people going is the band performances during halftime. On Aug. 27, Alabama State University and Howard University played the longest MEAC/SWAC Challenge in series history, starting at 7:38 p.m. and ending at 1:18 a.m., which included three weather delays totaling two hours, but it was the battle of both bands that everyone was interested in.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to begin series of town hall meetings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will this week begin a series of town hall meetings with Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown. The first of those meetings will be held Tuesday at Jefferson Davis High School. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. According to the school district, the superintendent will discuss his recently released 100-day plan.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Board of Education to meet on Sept. 6

The Selma City Schools (SCS) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. All meetings of the (SCS) are open to the public.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis

TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two men arrested in weekend homicide in Union Springs

Union Springs police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide over the weekend. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of North Prairie Street near downtown. Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder said once officers arrived, they found two people with injuries. One of the...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
alabamanews.net

Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities

There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
SELMA, AL
msn.com

Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
MONTGOMERY, AL

