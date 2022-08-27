Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
2023 Ford Bronco Adds Optional Shadow Black-Painted Modular Hardtop
Way back when the sixth-generation Ford Bronco debuted for the 2021 model year, Wildtrak and First Edition trims were slated to come with a standard Shadow Black-painted modular hardtop. However, Ford sent an email to reservation holders prior to the SUV’s launch informing them that this particular feature would be a late availability option, and it was later delayed to the 2022 model year, though the painted hardtop still isn’t available. Now, it seems as if the Shadow Black-painted hardtop will indeed be available on the 2023 Ford Bronco, according to a leak posted by a Bronco6G member recently.
Listen to the V8 Roar of the Next-Gen Ford Mustang
YouTube/MotrolixFord has teased the engine note of the new 2024 Mustang ahead of the model's full reveal on September 14.
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
Here Is Every 2022 Ford Impacted By The Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal Update
The 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot feature is a handy one to have in a vehicle, helping to keep occupants connected no matter where they are. However, the formerly standard feature has been constrained from quite a few 2022 Ford vehicles, and the list continues to expand with each passing day. Below, Ford Authority has compiled a list of all of The Blue Oval’s products that no longer include Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality.
Ford Pony Cars Now Officially Part Of USPS Forever Stamps Roster
Ford pony cars are a staple of American culture. Last month, the United States Post Office (USPS) announced that it would immortalize a handful of American-built muscle cars in its latest collection of Forever stamps. The new stamps were officially released on August 25th, introducing five new designs to the ever-growing pool of Forever stamp artwork.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Patent Filings Suggest Ford Pickups Could Get Pivotable Sill Assembly
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pivotable sill assembly for pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 24th, 2021, published on August 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0266915. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of pickup bed-related patents over...
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Here’s Why The Ford Maverick Pickup Is So Popular
The 2022 Ford Maverick has dominated its segment though the second quarter of this year amid tremendous demand for the new compact pickup, which has faced a tremendous backlog of orders since its launch. In fact, the Maverick outsold the Ford Ranger through the first half of 2022 and its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin, in spite of facing numerous production constraints. There are a few simple reasons why the Ford Maverick has been such a hot commodity thus far, too.
2022 Ford F-150 Among Top Selling Vehicles With Highest Days’ Supply
While overall Ford inventory remains at low levels – just a 14 days’ supply as of the end of Q2, as Ford Authority reported earlier this week – that isn’t true of every model in The Blue Oval’s lineup. In fact, Ford F-Series dealer stock was higher than any of its rivals as recently as this past April, when dealers had 83,000 Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty pickups in stock. As such, used F-150 models have also experienced smaller price changes than average, even though 2022 Ford F-150 retail orders were cut off back in May. According to new data from Cox Automotive, the 2022 Ford F-150 is also among the top-selling vehicles with the highest days’ supply, too.
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Models To Get Optional Black Soft Tops
The 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited were revealed earlier this month as retro-inspired versions of the rugged off-roader that pay tribute to the original 1966 model in a number of ways. One of those features is an Oxford White modular hardtop, which matches other white accents like the front grille and wheels. However, it seems as if the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage models will also be available with an optional black soft top, according to a screenshot outlining new model year changes posted by a Bronco Nation user recently.
2021-2023 Ford F-150 Raptor Conversions Now Possible Via PaxPower
Ever since the second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor ditched V8 power in favor of the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, those seeking a hardcore Blue Oval off-road pickup have been forced to turn to the aftermarket to get that particular combination. Companies like Roush and Shelby American build their own versions of more off-road-capable, V8-powered Raptor alternatives, but PaxPower has been offering comprehensive Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford F-150 Raptor conversions for a while, too. Now, PaxPower has debuted its new 2021-2023 Ford F-150 Raptor conversion for fans of the latest generation of the venerable pickup.
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video
A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
Abandoned History: The Life and Times of Edsel, a Ford Alternative by Ford (Part V)
Thus far in Abandoned History’s coverage of Edsel, we’ve learned about the brand’s introduction to the American consumer, and the immediate confusion its pricing caused. As far as product, thus far we’ve covered two of the four single-year Edsel models: Pacer and Citation. While those two models were sedans, there were also two Edsel wagons that bit the dust after one year. Meet the Roundup.
Lincoln Navigator One Revealed As Ultra-Luxurious SUV For China
After eight years in that particular market, Lincoln finally found its footing in China last year, appealing to younger buyers and outpacing U.S. sales for the very first time. Much of this can be attributed to a bevy of new products including the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Aviator and the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, the latter of which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. Now, roughly a year after the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator debuted in the U.S., Ford’s China division has revealed the Lincoln Navigator One, a more luxurious variant of the already luxurious SUV.
Ford Evos ST-Line Prototype Spotted Testing In Michigan
The Ford Evos is a sleek crossover that’s unfortunately exclusive to the Chinese market. It was first revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021 before launching in the Asian country a short time later. Ford Authority spies have spotted the crossover out and about in Dearborn a handful of times in the past, and have now captured a black Ford Evos ST on camera in Michigan.
Lincoln Corsair Alaska Glacier Limited Edition Debuts For China
After eight years, Lincoln finally found its footing in China in 2021, appealing to younger buyers and outpacing U.S. sales for the very first time. Much of this can be attributed to a bevy of new products including the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Aviator and the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, the latter of which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. However, that trend continues with the recently-revealed Lincoln Navigator One, an ultra-luxurious variant of the already luxurious SUV, and now, the new Lincoln Corsair Alaska Glacier Limited Edition.
2023 Ford Edge Titanium Gains Standard ActiveX Seating
In recent years, Ford has been adding ActiveX seats to a variety of vehicles, including the Ford EcoSport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang, to name a few. ActiveX is a high-end synthetic material that retains a premium look and feel with more durability and stain resistance than traditional leather. Ford also says that ActiveX is easier to clean, and it contains no animal-based material. Lincoln is gaining a new material dubbed Dura-Touch, which is somewhat similar. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge Titanium is also adding standard ActiveX seating, with a bit of a twist.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Is Compatible With Bolt Lock Product Lineup
Theft is nothing new in the automotive world, but in recent years, the Ford F-Series line of pickups has been targeted more than any other vehicle. Thieves aren’t just stealing trucks, either – they’re taking anything of value, whether that be tailgates, cargo, or even taillights. There are some ways to prevent this type of theft, including dealer-installed options like like tailgate locks and multiple aftermarket deterrents as well. Now, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning has gained one of the latter in the form of Bolt’s entire line of anti-theft products.
