While overall Ford inventory remains at low levels – just a 14 days’ supply as of the end of Q2, as Ford Authority reported earlier this week – that isn’t true of every model in The Blue Oval’s lineup. In fact, Ford F-Series dealer stock was higher than any of its rivals as recently as this past April, when dealers had 83,000 Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty pickups in stock. As such, used F-150 models have also experienced smaller price changes than average, even though 2022 Ford F-150 retail orders were cut off back in May. According to new data from Cox Automotive, the 2022 Ford F-150 is also among the top-selling vehicles with the highest days’ supply, too.

GAS PRICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO