ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police

A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WFMZ-TV Online

State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wernersville, PA
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Accidents
City
Orefield, PA
County
Berks County, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash

NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
LANSDALE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages rear, roof of Lehigh County home

A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning in Lower Macungie Township. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to the home with attached garage in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt. The rear of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Traffic Accident#Johnny Hons Smokehaus#Reading Hospital
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl

Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
iheart.com

Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster

>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Reading

READING, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Reading. A car and a motorcycle, described as a scooter, were involved in the wreck early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets, officials said. The driver and the scooter rider suffered severe injuries. The car's driver...
READING, PA
WGAL

One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
LANCASTER, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy