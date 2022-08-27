Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police
A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
sanatogapost.com
County Detectives, Police Investigate Fatal Crash
NORRISTOWN PA – A crash Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) that killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace Adams, who was stillborn following the accident, is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Lower Providence Township police, District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday (Aug. 29).
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA investigating after pregnant woman killed in crash
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash. DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and...
Fire damages rear, roof of Lehigh County home
A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning in Lower Macungie Township. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to the home with attached garage in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt. The rear of...
skooknews.com
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
13 kids taken to hospital after school bus rear-ended in Chester Township
Thirteen kids were taken to the hospital after the school bus they were on was rear-ended in Chester Township. It happened after the first day of the new school year. The children were not seriously injured.
Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl
Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says
A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster
>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
Filming closes Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge
Filming for a commercial on Tuesday closed Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge to traffic, city police said. Traffic on the bridge and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard underneath was closed for most of the morning, but reopened as of 11:15 a.m., police said. Also named the Albertus L. Meyers...
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Reading
READING, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Reading. A car and a motorcycle, described as a scooter, were involved in the wreck early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets, officials said. The driver and the scooter rider suffered severe injuries. The car's driver...
WGAL
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
fox29.com
Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Reports of a police impersonator in Chester County have prompted an investigation, and now law enforcement are asking for the public's help. A 17-year-old boy told police he was pulled over by a black Ford Taurus on Route 340 in Caln Township Thursday morning. He says...
Berks Weekly
