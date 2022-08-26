Read full article on original website
U.S. health advisers on Thursday endorsed new COVID-19 boosters that target today’s most common omicron strains, saying if enough people roll up their sleeves, the updated shots could blunt a winter surge. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. They’re combination or “bivalent” shots, half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struggled with who should get the new booster and when -- because only a similarly tweaked vaccine, not the exact recipe, has been studied in people so far. But ultimately the panel deemed it the best option considering the U.S. still is experiencing tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases and about 500 deaths every day — even before an expected new winter wave.
Findings show more than one-third of infected preschoolers are asymptomatic. The results call into question COVID-19 prevention strategies based on screening young children for symptoms. Findings reported in JAMA Network Open today show more than a one-third of infected preschoolers are asymptomatic. The results call into question COVID-19 prevention strategies...
More women are using medical cannabis for menopause-related symptoms. Research from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) suggests that many women are using medical cannabis as an adjunctive treatment for menopause-related symptoms, with the most common being sleep disturbances and mood/anxiety.1. Researchers conducted a survey of 258 women—131 perimenopausal and...
Mitchel Rothholz, RPh, MBA: Let’s delve more into the impact on childhood vaccines. The flu vaccine is recommended for individuals 6 months and older. As we’re coming into this flu season and we’ve got the COVID-19 vaccine now available for that younger age group, and we’re going to have the influenza, how should pharmacists interact with parents and caregivers about the influenza vaccine for their children and for themselves? John, you opened the door for this discussion point. How should pharmacists approach that with their patients?
New research indicates the medication has cardioprotective properties. A FIDELITY analysis presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022 provide an overview of the cardioprotective benefits of finerenone (Kerendia) use on risk of various causes of mortality among patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes, particularly death from cardiovascular causes.
