wtvy.com
4,000 converge on Montgomery for Air Force Info Tech And Cyberpower Convention
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Convention kicked off Monday in Montgomery. Thousands of people are in the Capital City to learn about the latest technologies to help defend against cyber attacks and advanced persistent threats. David Stickley, a former convention attendee who is now...
Remains of a Georgia army veteran identified after more than 70 years
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — The remains of a Georgia army veteran have been identified after more than 70 years, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The agency announced Aug. 2 that U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks, killed during the Korean War in 1950, was accounted for on Aug. 2, 2022.
warblogle.com
Allen Greene Says Farewell to the Auburn Family
Today is Allen Greene’s last day at Auburn. He has penned a final farewell to the Auburn family. Since January 2018, you have welcomed Christy and me and our children into your family. Together we have celebrated tremendous victories, made lifelong friends and created memories that will last a...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Never stop dreaming’: Auburn High alumnus creates videogame called "Awake"
Captivated by the storytelling of video games from his childhood, Auburn High School alumnus Akebalan “Keba” Yao Etzioni has followed his dream and created his own video game called “Awake.”. “I was always interested in becoming a game designer when I was young, but I mostly considered...
North Columbus: House fire on 47th St. and 14th Ave
UPDATE 8/31/2022 9:20 p.m.: Columbus Fire & EMS Chief John Shull says that the fire is under control and there are no injuries. According to Chief Shull, the home was a single family dwelling, although the number of exact occupants is unknown at this time. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A WRBL News 3 reporter is at […]
wtvy.com
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Georgia Democratic Convention held in Columbus over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described […]
wrbl.com
Stable and dry weather ahead, then a few storms for Labor Day
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Right Now through tonight: This line is well ahead of another cool dry front. We call this an outflow boundary and it is losing steam. This is the track where these showers and a few storms will follow and likely break up or fall apart, so do not bank on a lot of rainfall.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn legacy says he's flattered to be mentioned for AD job: 'I would absolutely listen'
Auburn is searching for a new athletics director in the wake of Allen Greene’s departure, one of the early candidates appears to be a sitting AD who has strong ties to Auburn in his family. John Hartwell of Utah State explained to an Alabama radio station Wednesday that not...
Found an injured or orphaned wild animal? This organization can help.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – You’re in your front yard when you find a baby opossum lying by itself in the grass. What do you do? Should you just leave it there? Take it somewhere? This kind of situation can be stressful. Fortunately, a local organization called Savage Hart can help. Savage Hart is located somewhere […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Pine Mountain (GA)
Pine Mountain is a beautiful countryside town situated on the North side of Harris County, in Georgia, United States. The town was populated with 1,739 people in 2020. Pine Mountain is a perfect destination for a vacation. Although a small town, this place comprises fun amenities primarily found in the cities.
Opelika-Auburn News
Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama
Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
WTVM
Hot, muggy but pretty dry start to workweek
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun and less rain for a majority of the workweek, which is a far cry from the last couple weeks. That means you’ll really be feeling the heat!. It will be mostly sunny Monday. Hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible between mid afternoon and early evening, especially south/east of Columbus, but overall coverage is only around 10%.
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
wrbl.com
Sun, warmer temperatures to start the work week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Finally back to normal after weeks of rain and thunderstorms thanks to a couple of stalled out fronts. We’ll jump back into the low to middle 90s with typical pop-up showers and storms today through midweek. By Wednesday a cold front will sweep into the...
Columbus Animal Care and Control Center launches 2-day Amnesty Pilot Program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center announced a 2-day Amnesty Pilot Progam would begin on Sept. 6. According to the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center, the program will enable all pet owners to reclaim their animals within two days after the animals’ initial arrival at the facility. […]
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
