4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Ohio State’s Jim Knowles and His Challenging 4-2-5 Defense
When Notre Dame visits Ohio State Saturday night in the Horseshoe, the Irish offensive players who played an integral role in the Fiesta Bowl battle versus Oklahoma State eight months earlier will have remnants of the Cowboys on their minds. New Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was not in Arizona...
thecomeback.com
Marcus Freeman has shocking reaction to playing former school
When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in primetime on Saturday, it will be a sort of homecoming for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman as he played linebacker at Ohio State from 2004 to 2008. But he’s not getting any extra emotional about returning to his alma mater.
Hoops Notes: Chatman, James to visit; Swain set to decide; Sueing ready to go?
It has been a few weeks since the Ohio State men’s basketball team made its two-game exhibition trip to The Bahamas. OSU coach Chris Holtmann has had time to dissect the tape from his team’s wins over the national teams from Egypt and Puerto Rico. It is still...
Notre Dame has big motivational tactic ahead of Ohio State game
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are clear underdogs for their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they are apparently going to seize on that. The Buckeyes are favored by 17.5 points for Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium, suggesting that oddsmakers do not envision Notre Dame making things terribly competitive. That apparently works for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, who made clear Monday that he’ll be using the spread as fodder to motivate his team.
onefootdown.com
The spread for Notre Dame VS Ohio State widens even more for game week
Welcome to game week! It’s been a long, long offseason — but it’s finally game week for the season opener for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s the biggest game of the week with ESPN’s...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Opens Week As 17.5-Point Favorites Over Notre Dame
Ohio State and Notre Dame will begin the 2022 season with a top-five matchup at Ohio Stadium, but the spread is not typical of a game between two top-tier teams. The Buckeyes are 17.5-point favorites over Notre Dame, which is up from the 14-point opening spread, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under line sits at 58.5, as Ohio State’s high-powered offense is still expected to make noise against the Irish.
The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild
Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game. But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?. According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point...
First Look: Buckeyes pointed toward much-anticipated opener vs. Notre Dame
Oh yes, it is finally game week for Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepare to host Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated season openers in school history. For starters, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll while Notre Dame is No. 5. This will mark just the third-ever season opening game for Ohio State against a team ranked in the top five of the AP poll since its advent in 1935. The others were in 1978 at home against then-No. 5 Penn State (a 19-0 loss) and the 1986 Kickoff Classic against then-No. 5 Alabama (a 16-10 loss).
buckeyesports.com
Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Falls To Texas, Women’s Ice Hockey Adds Associate Coach
The No. 7-ranked Ohio State women’s volleyball team opened the season with a pair of losses to No. 2 Texas in a sold-out Covelli Center on Aug. 26 and 27. The Longhorns won in straight sets on the first night, taking home a closely contested 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 victory over the Buckeyes. Ohio State kept close throughout the contest, including 10 ties and six lead changes in the third set, but was unable to overcome Texas. Emily Londot had a team-high 14 kills, and Kylie Murr led the Buckeyes with 11 digs.
Kurelic: Ohio O-tackle sleeper? OSU commit playing like a 5-star: Buckeyes not giving up; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville at Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty game. In...
Detroit News
At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry
Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
Video of Ohio State LB commit Arvell Reese, DB target Bryce West after outstanding performances Friday night
Reese with a huge sack to force a Liberty field goal attempt that was not successful and kept Liberty off the board until later in the game.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
New OSU program piloting this fall aims to provide debt free degree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the Fall 2022 semester is in full swing, NBC4 sat down with The Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson to discuss the debt-free degree program the university is piloting this fall. The Scarlet and Gray Advantage Program was announced by OSU last November. This fall, it is piloting the […]
cwcolumbus.com
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022
1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
General Mills expected to create 30 new full-time positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 10 projects set to create 767 new jobs and retain 2,032 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $68 million in new payroll and spur more than $318.4 million in investments across Ohio.
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
Columbus seminary on probation after not meeting accreditation criteria
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the only seminary in the United States that’s directly linked to the Vatican, and its accreditation is in jeopardy. The Pontifical College Josephinum was placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission, an accreditation organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The college has trained 1,900 […]
What concessions Columbus teachers got by striking
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus teachers are back in the classroom after giving a new labor contract their stamp of approval. After refusing to accept the district’s “last, best and final offer” on Aug. 18, the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association launched a three-day strike, assembling picket lines outside empty school buildings as students logged in […]
