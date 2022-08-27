Oh yes, it is finally game week for Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepare to host Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated season openers in school history. For starters, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll while Notre Dame is No. 5. This will mark just the third-ever season opening game for Ohio State against a team ranked in the top five of the AP poll since its advent in 1935. The others were in 1978 at home against then-No. 5 Penn State (a 19-0 loss) and the 1986 Kickoff Classic against then-No. 5 Alabama (a 16-10 loss).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO