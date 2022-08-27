ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Ohio State's Jim Knowles and His Challenging 4-2-5 Defense

When Notre Dame visits Ohio State Saturday night in the Horseshoe, the Irish offensive players who played an integral role in the Fiesta Bowl battle versus Oklahoma State eight months earlier will have remnants of the Cowboys on their minds. New Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was not in Arizona...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Marcus Freeman has shocking reaction to playing former school

When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in primetime on Saturday, it will be a sort of homecoming for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman as he played linebacker at Ohio State from 2004 to 2008. But he's not getting any extra emotional about returning to his alma mater.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame has big motivational tactic ahead of Ohio State game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are clear underdogs for their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they are apparently going to seize on that. The Buckeyes are favored by 17.5 points for Saturday's game at Ohio Stadium, suggesting that oddsmakers do not envision Notre Dame making things terribly competitive. That apparently works for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, who made clear Monday that he'll be using the spread as fodder to motivate his team.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Opens Week As 17.5-Point Favorites Over Notre Dame

Ohio State and Notre Dame will begin the 2022 season with a top-five matchup at Ohio Stadium, but the spread is not typical of a game between two top-tier teams. The Buckeyes are 17.5-point favorites over Notre Dame, which is up from the 14-point opening spread, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under line sits at 58.5, as Ohio State's high-powered offense is still expected to make noise against the Irish.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild

Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game. But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?. According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

First Look: Buckeyes pointed toward much-anticipated opener vs. Notre Dame

Oh yes, it is finally game week for Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepare to host Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated season openers in school history. For starters, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll while Notre Dame is No. 5. This will mark just the third-ever season opening game for Ohio State against a team ranked in the top five of the AP poll since its advent in 1935. The others were in 1978 at home against then-No. 5 Penn State (a 19-0 loss) and the 1986 Kickoff Classic against then-No. 5 Alabama (a 16-10 loss).
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Olympic Recap: Women's Volleyball Falls To Texas, Women's Ice Hockey Adds Associate Coach

The No. 7-ranked Ohio State women's volleyball team opened the season with a pair of losses to No. 2 Texas in a sold-out Covelli Center on Aug. 26 and 27. The Longhorns won in straight sets on the first night, taking home a closely contested 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 victory over the Buckeyes. Ohio State kept close throughout the contest, including 10 ties and six lead changes in the third set, but was unable to overcome Texas. Emily Londot had a team-high 14 kills, and Kylie Murr led the Buckeyes with 11 digs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
EAST LANSING, MI
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The United States' worst managed large public university? Ohio State's 5½ "D's": Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined

Faculty, staff, and students are OSU's greatest assets. But the university's leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson's incessant personal identification and embrace of "My Fellow Buckeyes" or "Born to be a Buckeye." They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022

1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

General Mills expected to create 30 new full-time positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 10 projects set to create 767 new jobs and retain 2,032 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $68 million in new payroll and spur more than $318.4 million in investments across Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus seminary on probation after not meeting accreditation criteria

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the only seminary in the United States that's directly linked to the Vatican, and its accreditation is in jeopardy. The Pontifical College Josephinum was placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission, an accreditation organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The college has trained 1,900 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What concessions Columbus teachers got by striking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus teachers are back in the classroom after giving a new labor contract their stamp of approval. After refusing to accept the district's "last, best and final offer" on Aug. 18, the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association launched a three-day strike, assembling picket lines outside empty school buildings as students logged in […]
COLUMBUS, OH

