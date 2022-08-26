Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Labor Day Weekend?
The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but there's still some warm weather to go before fall fully takes over. Here are some events happening within a two hours' drive of Lansing over Labor Day Weekend, in case you're up for a little fun. The Michigan State Fair is...
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
Watch: Hilarious Little Caesars NFL Commercial Stars Matthew Stafford
Former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford found great success after he was traded to The Los Angels Rams. The next season he went on to win his first-ever Superbowl when the Rams defeated The Bengals 23-20. That big win put Stafford in the national spotlight and landed him endorsements and...
Remember Michigan Football Meme Kid? Where Is He Now?
If you're a Michigan State fan, you've heard of this kid, and if you're a Michigan fan, you've been taunted with his image for years. On that fateful day nearly seven years ago, October 17th, 2015, then-Michigan quarterback Blake O'Neill made a critical error in the fourth quarter, giving the Spartans a 27-23 victory in the blink of an eye. This left all Michigan fans stunned, and when the camera cut to one upset student, a Sophomore named Chris Baldwin, his stunned look of pure horror and shock was immortalized in history forever. And when Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram got ahold of it, it wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?
This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Best Employers in Michigan Based on Latest Forbes Survey
If you had to take a wild and random guess as to which company in Michigan is number one when it comes to best employers, what would be your first guess?. For me, I would guess maybe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, followed by Michigan State University, and then followed by Ford Motor Company.
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
Lions Waive Blough; Sign Sudfeld As Backup QB
The Detroit Lions officially announced on Wednesday morning that they have waived veteran quarterback David Blough (pictured above) and have signed former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld to be the primary backup to starting QB Jared Goff. Blough, a former Purdue University star, has spent most...
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
