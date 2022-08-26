ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
DETROIT, MI
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
DETROIT, MI
Remember Michigan Football Meme Kid? Where Is He Now?

If you're a Michigan State fan, you've heard of this kid, and if you're a Michigan fan, you've been taunted with his image for years. On that fateful day nearly seven years ago, October 17th, 2015, then-Michigan quarterback Blake O'Neill made a critical error in the fourth quarter, giving the Spartans a 27-23 victory in the blink of an eye. This left all Michigan fans stunned, and when the camera cut to one upset student, a Sophomore named Chris Baldwin, his stunned look of pure horror and shock was immortalized in history forever. And when Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram got ahold of it, it wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lions Waive Blough; Sign Sudfeld As Backup QB

The Detroit Lions officially announced on Wednesday morning that they have waived veteran quarterback David Blough (pictured above) and have signed former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld to be the primary backup to starting QB Jared Goff. Blough, a former Purdue University star, has spent most...
DETROIT, MI
