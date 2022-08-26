Read full article on original website
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
Sears Ready-Made House Kits, 1908-1940: Many Still Stand in Michigan
Do you know anyone who lives in a Sears kit house? Or do YOU live in one?. Beginning in 1908, Michiganders – and the rest of the country – were given the opportunity to purchase their own house for a low, low price. The catch is – you had to build it yourself.
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
Wait A Minute! Is Michigan Really One Of The Laziest States In America?
If you live in Michigan then you live in one of the laziest states in America. A new study complied by Wallet Hub says that when it comes to states with hard-working people Michigan is towards the bottom of the list. Let's take a look at this study and figure out how they came up with that.
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
First Illinois Plate (From 1904) With Michigan Ties Auctions for $34,000
Do people still collect license plates in their garages? I remember as a kid, both my dad and then, later, my father-in-law had them tacked up on the wall of the garage. But of course, his father and father-in-law both were mechanics, so he came by it naturally. A very...
Do You Agree This Is Michigan’s Favorite Drinking Game?
Michiganders love to have a good time and sometimes that involves playing some fun drinking games. So what is Michigan's favorite drinking game? Spoiler Alert it's not Beer Pong. How Did Soliate Bliss Figure Out Michigan's Favorite Drinking Game?. Solitare Bliss said by using Google search data, they combed through...
You’ll Love These Inflatable Amusement Parks In Michigan
Amusement parks are always a thrill. Whether it's the roller coasters or the Ferris Wheels, there's always something fun to do. It's a great way to get to spend time with the family and friends while watching each other embarrass themselves. We have some sweet amusement parks in Michigan like...
If You See Any Of These 7 Bugs In Michigan, Kill Them Immediately
There are a lot of bugs that are just plain annoying. For example, I can't stand mosquitos, I don't know if it's because my blood tastes so good or If I give off a special scent but they love biting me anytime I'm outside. Some people can't stand bees but...
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
The 10 Best Colleges in Michigan, According to 2023 Rankings
The new academic year is just beginning, and the research website Niche.com is out with its annual list of the best colleges and universities in the United States. Thousands of institutions of higher education across the country were rated in a variety of metrics including academics, value; diversity; campus; athletics; professors; location; dorms; campus food; student life; safety, and party scene.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
When Michigan Had the Beatles: 1964-1966
My introduction to The Beatles came in 1963, in a Life Magazine article. The blurb related the frenzy surrounding this long-haired group from Liverpool, England, showing pictures of screaming girls and a small picture of The Beatles. Nothing big, just a typical small Life article somewhere in the second half of the magazine. Little did the editors realize, soon they would be dedicating whole issues to this “flash-in-the-pan” rock band from overseas.
Genius or Crazy? A Michigan Man Implants His Car Key in His Hand
Keeping things quick, easy, and simple seems to be a way of life lately. Nobody has time for much anymore, especially fumbling around for your keys. One metro Detroit man took it upon himself to simplify that part of his life by implanting his car key into his hand. Brandon...
What’s a Ghost Plant? Pale Flower Spotted in Michigan’s U.P.
Have you ever heard of the Ghost Pipe? Sometimes called the Ghost Plant, Corpse Plant, or Indian Pipe, it's a plant known for its distinct white color. And, I, in my 34 years of life, had never heard of it until today. I was casually scrolling through Facebook, dodging the...
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
Need Extra Cash? How About Picking up Pine Cones For the DNR?
If you are looking to pick up some extra cash, the Department of Natural Resources is paying cash money for people to pick up pine cones. How does some extra cash sound? High gas prices and the overall inflation have everyone looking for a side hustle. If you have some...
