ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan

Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Kitchens#Ghost Kitchen#Food Drink#Doordash
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries

When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The 10 Best Colleges in Michigan, According to 2023 Rankings

The new academic year is just beginning, and the research website Niche.com is out with its annual list of the best colleges and universities in the United States. Thousands of institutions of higher education across the country were rated in a variety of metrics including academics, value; diversity; campus; athletics; professors; location; dorms; campus food; student life; safety, and party scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

When Michigan Had the Beatles: 1964-1966

My introduction to The Beatles came in 1963, in a Life Magazine article. The blurb related the frenzy surrounding this long-haired group from Liverpool, England, showing pictures of screaming girls and a small picture of The Beatles. Nothing big, just a typical small Life article somewhere in the second half of the magazine. Little did the editors realize, soon they would be dedicating whole issues to this “flash-in-the-pan” rock band from overseas.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy