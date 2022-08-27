Read full article on original website
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in St Augustine 2022
Founded by the Spanish in 1565, St. Augustine is the oldest European-built city in the US and you’ll see traces of this past everywhere: in the 17th-century stone fortress, the narrow, cobbled streets and Spanish architecture in the historic district, the museums, and the pirate and ghost tours. Visit...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
50 Free & Budget-Friendly Things to Do in St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra
St. George Street is the heart of St. Augustine, lined with quaint shops, cozy bistros, art galleries, and gift shops. This pedestrians-only street gives you a feel for what life was like when the Old City was first settled, but it’s only the beginning. Explore what’s off the main drag of St. George Street when visiting St. Augustine.
‘It’s right here in my backyard’: Doors open to bestbet’s new St. Augustine cardroom, sports bar
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One of Florida’s top poker destinations opened doors in St. Augustine Monday morning: bestbet’s third location is now a reality. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
Here’s where you can score free cake in Central Florida on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cake shop’s birthday means free cake for customers. Nothing Bundt Cake is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday and is offering free cake at each of its locations for the first 250 guests. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said...
Swampy’s Florida Tuesday Ads – Sylvia Groom, Realtor, Sarasota, 1973.
Sylvia Groom realty had been still around! Seems the children have continued the business when I first posted this in 2013. Then, the business was part of Realtor.com. Now, that is gone. There had been a Patch blurb with a few photos of the building. That has also disappeared. Driven...
2022 Locals Month: September Discounts for St. Johns County Residents!
St. Johns County residents play tourist every September at area attractions, museums and other locations — with discounts offered to locals! Residents should bring a valid ID with St. Johns County address to receive the discounts – a driver’s license or voter registration card. Carriage Way Bed...
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
WATCH: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida.
Very hot Wednesday ahead in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a very hot day in Central Florida. The average high temperature for our area should reach around 94 degrees. Once you add in the humanity, the heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 106 degrees. Rain chances have gone down...
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure.
Conservative group says ‘inflation crisis must end,’ lowers gas to $2.38/gallon for Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The price at the pump took a big dip at one gas station in Fleming Island Tuesday morning: $2.38 a gallon. STORY: Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one. Americans for Prosperity Florida hosted the one-hour...
70-year-old Riviera Beach man wins $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot
PALM BEACH – A 70-year-old Riviera Beach man has claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.David James chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18. James bought his jackpot-winning ticket from the Publix located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. with an estimated $7.75 million jackpot.CBS News Miami is your official Lottery station.
2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America
As we all know, living in rat-infested cities is a horrific experience for ordinary citizens because they can infect humans directly with various diseases. According to experts, a single female rat can give birth to 6 to 12 babies at once, and a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year.
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
