Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
FOX Carolina
Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant One of America’s Most Photo Worthy Places to Eat
“The camera eats first!” Listen, North Carolina is home to some of the best restaurants out there. Sometimes we let our cameras eat before we dive right in. You want to get the best photo-op of your surroundings or your meal or even your drinks. One Mills River, North Carolina restaurant has been named one of the most photo-worthy places to eat in the United States. Are you thinking about which restaurant it might be? Well, find out what Yelp had to say!
FOX Carolina
Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘Good Samaritans’ credited with catching man accused of shooting 2 women in Hendersonville
'Good Samaritans' credited with catching man accused of shooting 2 women in Hendersonville. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two women were shot and killed in...
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
Three injured following weekend bar shooting
Witnesses say a man who fled the scene in a car with a Georgia license plate opened fire at a bar in Gaffney early Sunday. A woman who was hit twice is recovering from emergency surgery for bullet wounds to the stomach and leg.
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
my40.tv
Haywood County deputy laid to rest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist in crash near Boiling Springs Middle
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Boiling Springs Middle School Friday morning. The crash happened at 6:53 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road, according to troopers. A truck heading north on Highway...
Centre Daily
‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say
A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
Burke Co. school put on lockdown after man runs on campus with gun, authorities say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man jumped out of a stolen car with a gun and ran behind the school, authorities said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that deputies were looking for two men wanted for stealing a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 29th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 hurt after they were hit by car in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215. According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was...
Comments / 0