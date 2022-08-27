ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NC

WSPA 7News

Clements reflects on Daytona win

Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
GAFFNEY, SC
City
Columbus, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Restaurant One of America’s Most Photo Worthy Places to Eat

“The camera eats first!” Listen, North Carolina is home to some of the best restaurants out there. Sometimes we let our cameras eat before we dive right in. You want to get the best photo-op of your surroundings or your meal or even your drinks. One Mills River, North Carolina restaurant has been named one of the most photo-worthy places to eat in the United States. Are you thinking about which restaurant it might be? Well, find out what Yelp had to say!
MILLS RIVER, NC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
GAFFNEY, SC
my40.tv

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to overturned tractor-trailer in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -McDowell County Emergency Management says crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the 5000 block of NC-226. This area is also known as Coxes Creek Mountain. Officials said the road is now back open. However, they asked drivers to use caution in the area. Officials...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County deputy laid to rest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Centre Daily

‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say

A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 hurt after they were hit by car in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on Williford Road near SC 215. According to troopers, a Toyota sedan was...
UNION COUNTY, SC

