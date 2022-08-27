Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Inaugural Landowner Elk Permit Program Set for Fall
LINCOLN – Nebraska landowners are reminded of a new program beginning this fall that could provide them a free elk permit. In the Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program, a person who owns or leases at least 80 acres of farm or ranchland for agricultural purposes qualifies for an either-sex elk permit following the verification of 10 general antlerless elk harvests. A landowner’s immediate family members are eligible for the permit.
Sand Hills Express
Burwell Cross Country Invite Results
Several area cross country athletes began their season last week at the annual Burwell Cross Country Invitational. The boys team title in the 4k race was won by West Holt. South Loup was 4th, Sandhills/Thedford 5th, SEM 6th, and Twin Loup was 7th. Raden Orton of North Central was the individual champion in a winning time of 14:10. South Loup placed three runners in the top 30 led by Logan Recoy who was third in a time of 14:59. Josiah Coleman was 14th (17:01) and Caleb McFate was 25th (19:35). Twin Loup placed three in the top 30 led by Evertt Funk who was 13th (16:56), Henry Sortum was 27th (21:00) and Hayden Nelson was 29th (21:33). Sandhills/Thedford placed 4 runners in the top 30. Connor Sutton was 15th (17:16), Brodie Stengel was 19th (18:02), Brayden Schaefer was 23rd (19:17) and Jacob Reiser was 28th (21:21). SEM placed three in the top 30 led by Clay Scoville who was 18th (17:50), William Beattie was 21st (18:18) and Colt Schroeder was 24th was 24th (19:25).
Sand Hills Express
Area Volleyball on KBBN – South Loup Triangular with Anselmo-Merna and Mullen
South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Anselmo-Merna and Mullen tonight in Arnold. South Loup and Mullen will both be looking for their first match win(s) of the season after each fell in their season opener last week. South Loup dropped a straight set match to Burwell on Saturday in the Bill Marshall Classic at Grand Island and Mullen fell in straight sets at Medicine Valley last Friday. Anselmo-Merna opened their season at the Overton Invite on Saturday where the Lady Coyotes finished 1-2. AM defeated Heartland in straight sets but then fell to Shelton and North Platte St. Pat’s. All three of tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com. A live video stream, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express Facebook page and You Tube channel. The opening match is scheduled to begin at 5:30.
Sand Hills Express
Labor Day heat wave to scorch California with triple-digit temps
California will see some of its hottest days of the season with an excruciating heat wave through Labor Day weekend. Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the “prolonged” heat, according to the National Weather Service, with much of the state under excessive heat warnings and watches. One of the...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow School Board Back in Action
BROKEN BOW – The August installment of the Broken Bow Public School (BBPS) school board meeting happened just before the end of the month on Tuesday, August 30, though the board by no means was procrastinating. One board member was excused from the meeting, however by the 8:30 adjournment, all members were present.
Sand Hills Express
Board of Supervisors Closes Out August With Money Talk
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors held a marathon meeting Tuesday, the focus of which was how the upcoming year’s budget would be allocated and balanced. All members were present. Donna Glendy of the Seven Valleys Historical Society approached the board with an increased ask...
