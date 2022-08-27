Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
2 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Framingham students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Elias Tsiantoulas & Sean Andrews to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Tsiantoulas has a primary major of Health...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, August 29, 2022
1 Today is the first day of school for students at Keefe Technical High School in Framingham. The regional vocational-technical high school has students in grades 9-12 from Framingham, Ashland, Natick, Holliston, & Hopkinton. Framingham High freshmen have orientation on Tuesday. The first day of school for Framingham Public School...
LETTER: Hoops & Homework Chair Endorsing Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am endorsing Priscila because she has the power to listen to both sides of the aisle, while staying true to what she believes is right. It is the bipartisanship we need to see in Washington and locally, in order to make a brighter tomorrow for our youth.
Trio of Ashland Students Earn Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 3 Ashland students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Alexandra Chrisafideis from Ashland, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Chrisafideis has a primary major of Health Science...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham High Reminds Parents of Drop-off & Pick-Up Rules
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, August 31 is the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year. This afternoon, August 29, Framingham High sent out a reminder to parents & students about drop-off and pick-up rules for the start and end of the school day. Last week, the high school...
whdh.com
Worcester students head back to school with new safety changes
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester students are returning to school with some new safety changes as over a dozen districts across Massachusetts head back to school Monday. Some of the youngest students were excited to head back to the classroom, make new friends and learn “everything,” one little girl said.
Blinn & Nolan Make Springfield College’s Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Natick students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Kathryn Blinn and Violet Nolan to the Dean’s List. Blinn has a primary major of Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy. Nolan has a primary...
Angelina (LaPenta) Stefanini, 99, Face of Waverly Market
FRAMINGHAM – Angelina “Angie” (LaPenta) Stefanini , 99 of Framingham, died peacefully on August 25, 2022 at Bethany Health Care Center surrounded by love. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefanini who died in 1975. She is also predeceased by her sister Mary L....
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeClerc & Pizzarella Make Springfield College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Marlborough students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Haven LeClerc and Tono Pizzarella to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. LeClerc has a primary major of Computer...
LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
Mass. schools dealing with staffing shortages as students return to classroom
WORCESTER, Mass. — Monday marks the first day of class in Massachusetts for thousands of students and many schools are dealing with staffing shortages. From bus drivers to teachers, it’s been a challenge trying to hire enough staff this summer. Boston Public Schools had more than a thousand job openings for the district which employs about 11,000 people. More than 260 of those vacancies are for teachers.
UPDATED: Administration Scraps New Drop-Off & Pick-Up Plan For Brophy Parents
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools has decided not to move ahead with a new drop-off and pick-up plan for parents at Brophy Elementary School, which would have had cars drive through a walking and bicycle path into the Berkeley Road neighborhood. “After much discussion regarding the new arrival...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum
FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
LETTER: Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Understand Our Needs
FRAMINGHAM – Seldom do we find ourselves in the presence of someone so young and so mature and experienced at the same time. Her natural balance among important issues the city needs to overcome are so easily explained when she talks to residents, I find myself feeling like a student in a classroom.
UPDATED: Framingham High To Only Give Seniors Parking Spaces in 2022-23
FRAMINGHAM – Juniors are out of luck when it comes to the lottery for parking spaces at Framingham High for the 2022-23 school year. SOURCE has learned that all parking spaces will go to members of the Class of 2023, when it comes to the parking space lottery. The...
Marvin L. Vestal, 87, Founder & CEO Virgin Instruments Corp.
FRAMINGHAM – Marvin L. Vestal, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Metrowest Hospital in Framingham. He was the husband of Christina H. Vestal. They shared more than 43 years together. Born in Pendleton, Indiana, he was the son of the late Grace Vestal Brown and...
4 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at RIT
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:. Alex Vernes of Ashland, who is in the software engineering program. Katie Leon of Ashland, who is in the biomedical engineering program. Jessie...
City of Worcester reviews removing barriers to hiring, like drug testing and parking fees, as it looks to fill open positions
With a list of several open positions on the city of Worcester’s website, Acting City Manager Eric Batista announced Monday that the city is removing barriers to the hiring process and taking steps to retain the employees it already has. One step the city says it’s taking to retain...
LETTER: Sousa Will Be a Strong, Focused Legislator
FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to publicly express our support for Priscilla Souza to be our new state representative in the September 6, 2022 Democrat primary for the one newly created legislative district that exclusively covers much of Framingham. As long time residents, who have been actively involved in...
These are the 20 highest paying education jobs in the Worcester area, according to Stacker
As students young and old head back to the classroom for the new school year or for the fall semester, Stacker took a look into the highest paying education jobs in the Worcester area. Stacker noted that while the average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than it was a...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0