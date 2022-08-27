ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
whdh.com

Worcester students head back to school with new safety changes

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester students are returning to school with some new safety changes as over a dozen districts across Massachusetts head back to school Monday. Some of the youngest students were excited to head back to the classroom, make new friends and learn “everything,” one little girl said.
WORCESTER, MA
LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. schools dealing with staffing shortages as students return to classroom

WORCESTER, Mass. — Monday marks the first day of class in Massachusetts for thousands of students and many schools are dealing with staffing shortages. From bus drivers to teachers, it’s been a challenge trying to hire enough staff this summer. Boston Public Schools had more than a thousand job openings for the district which employs about 11,000 people. More than 260 of those vacancies are for teachers.
WORCESTER, MA
Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum

FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
4 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean's List at RIT

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:. Alex Vernes of Ashland, who is in the software engineering program. Katie Leon of Ashland, who is in the biomedical engineering program. Jessie...
ROCHESTER, NY
LETTER: Sousa Will Be a Strong, Focused Legislator

FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to publicly express our support for Priscilla Souza to be our new state representative in the September 6, 2022 Democrat primary for the one newly created legislative district that exclusively covers much of Framingham. As long time residents, who have been actively involved in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
