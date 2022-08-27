FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO