Nature.com
Fast water transport and molecular sieving through ultrathin ordered conjugated-polymer-framework membranes
The development of membranes that block solutes while allowing rapid water transport is of great importance. The microstructure of the membrane needs to be rationally designed at the molecular level to achieve precise molecular sieving and high water flux simultaneously. We report the design and fabrication of ultrathin, ordered conjugated-polymer-framework (CPF) films with thicknesses down to 1"‰nm via chemical vapour deposition and their performance as separation membranes. Our CPF membranes inherently have regular rhombic sub-nanometre (10.3"‰Ã—"‰3.7"‰Ã…) channels, unlike membranes made of carbon nanotubes or graphene, whose separation performance depends on the alignment or stacking of materials. The optimized membrane exhibited a high water/NaCl selectivity of âˆ¼6,900 and water permeance of âˆ¼112"‰mol"‰mâˆ’2"‰hâˆ’1"‰barâˆ’1, and salt rejection >99.5% in high-salinity mixed-ion separations driven by osmotic pressure. Molecular dynamics simulations revealed that water molecules quickly and collectively pass through the membrane by forming a continuous three-dimensional network within the hydrophobic channels. The advent of ordered CPF provides a route towards developing carbon-based membranes for precise molecular separation.
Nature.com
Addendum: Elastomeric electrolytes for high-energy solid-state lithium batteries
You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04209-4 Published online 12 January 2022. In our original article, we reported an elastomeric electrolyte having a three-dimensional interconnected plastic-crystal phase ofsuccinonitrile (SN) within the cross-linked elastomer matrix-plastic crystal-embedded elastomer electrolytes (PCEEs)-using polymerization-induced phase separation. It has been brought to our attention that the original paper did not make clear the importance of Li salt concentration, and reagent purity with regard to the mechanical and rheological properties of the electrolyte, and we would like to provide further data to illustrate these points here. We thank Dr. Lei Shi and Professor Bin Li of Sun Yat-sen University and Professor Shujiang Ding (Xi'an Jiaotong University) for bringing this to our attention.
Nature.com
Visualizing localized, radiative defects in GaAs solar cells
We have used a calibrated, wide-field hyperspectral imaging instrument to obtain absolute spectrally and spatially resolved photoluminescence images in high growth-rate, rear-junction GaAs solar cells from 300 to 77Â K. At the site of some localized defects scattered throughout the active layer, we report a novel, double-peak luminescence emission with maximum peak energies corresponding to both the main band-to-band transition and a band-to-impurity optical transition below the band gap energy. Temperature-dependent imaging reveals that the evolution of the peak intensity and energy agrees well with a model of free-to-bound recombination with a deep impurity center, likely a gallium antisite defect. We also analyzed the temperature dependence of the band-to-band transition within the context of an analytical model of photoluminescence and discuss the agreement between the modeling results and external device parameters such as the open circuit voltage of the solar cells over this broad temperature range.
Nature.com
Strong and Localized Luminescence from Interface Bubbles Between Stacked hBN Multilayers
Extraordinary optoelectronic properties of van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures can be tuned via strain caused by mechanical deformation. Here, we demonstrate strong and localized luminescence in the ultraviolet region from interface bubbles between stacked multilayers of hexagonal boron nitride (hBN). Compared to bubbles in stacked monolayers, bubbles formed by stacking vdW multilayers show distinct mechanical behavior. We use this behavior to elucidate radius- and thickness-dependent bubble geometry and the resulting strain across the bubble, from which we establish the thickness-dependent bending rigidity of hBN multilayers. We then utilize the polymeric material confined within the bubbles to modify the bubble geometry under electron beam irradiation, resulting in strong luminescence and formation of optical standing waves. Our results open a route to design and modulate microscopic-scale optical cavities via strain engineering in vdW materials, which we suggest will be relevant to both fundamental mechanical studies and optoelectronic applications.
Nature.com
Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing
Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of the supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavors of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with a limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
By firing a Fibonacci laser pulse at atoms inside a quantum computer, physicists have created a completely new, strange phase of matter that behaves as if it has two dimensions of time. The new phase of matter (opens in new tab), created by using lasers to rhythmically jiggle a strand...
techeblog.com
Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals
MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
Nature.com
Deep learning for quality assessment of optical coherence tomography angiography images
Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is an emerging non-invasive technique for imaging the retinal vasculature. While there are many promising clinical applications for OCTA, determination of image quality remains a challenge. We developed a deep learning-based system using a ResNet152 neural network classifier, pretrained using ImageNet, to classify images of the superficial capillary plexus in 347 scans from 134 patients. Images were also manually graded by two independent graders as a ground truth for the supervised learning models. Because requirements for image quality may vary depending on the clinical or research setting, two models were trained-one to identify high-quality images and one to identify low-quality images. Our neural network models demonstrated outstanding area under the curve (AUC) metrics for both low quality image identification (AUC = 0.99, 95%CI 0.98"“1.00, \(\kappa \) = 0.90) and high quality image identification (AUC = 0.97, 95%CI 0.96"“0.99, \(\kappa \) = 0.81), significantly outperforming machine-reported signal strength (AUC = 0.82, 95%CI 0.77"“0.86, \(\kappa \)= 0.52 and AUC = 0.78, 95%CI 0.73"“0.83, \(\kappa \) = 0.27 respectively). Our study demonstrates that techniques from machine learning may be used to develop flexible and robust methods for quality control of OCTA images.
Nature.com
Critical ionic transport across an oxygen-vacancy ordering transition
Phase transition points can be used to critically reduce the ionic migration activation energy, which is important for realizing high-performance electrolytes at low temperatures. Here, we demonstrate a route toward low-temperature thermionic conduction in solids, by exploiting the critically lowered activation energy associated with oxygen transport in Ca-substituted bismuth ferrite (Bi1-xCaxFeO3-Î´) films. Our demonstration relies on the finding that a compositional phase transition occurs by varying Ca doping ratio across xCa â‰ƒ 0.45 between two structural phases with oxygen-vacancy channel ordering along <100> or <110> crystal axis, respectively. Regardless of the atomic-scale irregularity in defect distribution at the doping ratio, the activation energy is largely suppressed to 0.43"‰eV, compared with ~0.9"‰eV measured in otherwise rigid phases. From first-principles calculations, we propose that the effective short-range attraction between two positively charged oxygen vacancies sharing lattice deformation not only forms the defect orders but also suppresses the activation energy through concerted hopping.
Nature.com
Ganglion cell inner plexiform layer thickness measured by optical coherence tomography to predict visual outcome in chiasmal compression
We evaluated the prognostic value of the preoperative macular ganglion cell inner plexiform layer (mGCIPL) thickness along with peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (pRNFL) thickness measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT) and estimated an optimal cut-off value to predict postoperative visual field (VF) recovery in adult patients with chiasmal compression after decompression surgery. Two hundred forty eyes of 240 patients aged 20Â years or older for which preoperative high-definition Cirrus OCT parameters and pre- and postoperative visual function data were available. The prognostic power of pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses for complete postoperative VF recovery or significant VF improvement (improvement"‰â‰¥"‰2Â dB in the mean deviation) were assessed. The cut-off values for OCT parameters for VF recovery were estimated. The study found that the higher the preoperative pRNFL and mGCIPL thicknesses, the higher the probability of complete postoperative VF recovery (p"‰="‰0.0378 and p"‰="‰0.0051, respectively) or significant VF improvement (p"‰="‰0.0436 and p"‰="‰0.0177, respectively). The area under the receiver operating characteristic analysis of preoperative OCT parameters demonstrated that the mGCIPL thickness showed an area under the curve (AUC) of more than 0.7 for complete VF recovery after decompression surgery (AUC"‰="‰0.725, 95% CI: 0.655, 0.795), and the optimal mGCIPL thickness cut-off value for complete VF recovery was 77.25Â Âµm (sensitivity 69% and specificity 69%). Preoperative mGCIPL thickness was a powerful predictor of visual functional outcome after decompression surgery for chiasmal compression.
Nature.com
A general synthesis of single atom catalysts with controllable atomic and mesoporous structures
The control of single metal atomic sites has been extensively studied in the field of single atom catalysts. By contrast, the precise control of the mesoporous structure in the matrix material, which directly correlates with mass diffusions and may play a dominant role in delivering industrially relevant reaction rates, has been overlooked. Here we report a general method for the synthesis of a single atom catalyst with control of the atomic structure of the single atomic site as well as the mesoporous structure of the carbon support for optimized catalytic performance. Various combinations of metal centres (Ni, Co, Mn, Zn, Cu, Sc and Fe) and mass diffusion channels in two dimensions and three dimensions were achieved. Using CO2 reduction to CO as an example, our Ni single atom catalyst with three-dimensional diffusion channels delivered a practical current of 350"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 while maintaining a 93% CO Faradaic efficiency, representing a sixfold improvement in turnover frequency compared to two-dimensional counterparts.
Nature.com
Zero-field superconducting diode effect in small-twist-angle trilayer graphene
The critical current of a superconductor can be different for opposite directions of current flow when both time-reversal and inversion symmetry are broken. Such non-reciprocal behaviour creates a superconducting diode and has recently been experimentally demonstrated by breaking these symmetries with an applied magnetic field or by the construction of a magnetic tunnel junction. Here we report an intrinsic superconducting diode effect that is present at zero external magnetic field in mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene. Such non-reciprocal behaviour, with sign that can be reversed through training with an out-of-plane magnetic field, provides direct evidence of the microscopic coexistence between superconductivity and time-reversal symmetry breaking. In addition to the magnetic-field trainability, we show that the zero-field diode effect can be controlled by varying the carrier density or twist angle. A natural interpretation for the origin of the intrinsic diode effect is an imbalance in the valley occupation of the underlying Fermi surface, which probably leads to finite-momentum Cooper pairing and nematicity in the superconducting phase.
Nature.com
Smart low interfacial toughness coatings for on-demand de-icing without melting
Ice accretion causes problems in vital industries and has been addressed over the past decades with either passive or active de-icing systems. This work presents a smart, hybrid (passive and active) de-icing system through the combination of a low interfacial toughness coating, printed circuit board heaters, and an ice-detecting microwave sensor. The coating's interfacial toughness with ice is found to be temperature dependent and can be modulated using the embedded heaters. Accordingly, de-icing is realized without melting the interface. The synergistic combination of the low interfacial toughness coating and periodic heaters results in a greater de-icing power density than a full-coverage heater system. The hybrid de-icing system also shows durability towards repeated icing/de-icing, mechanical abrasion, outdoor exposure, and chemical contamination. A non-contact planar microwave resonator sensor is additionally designed and implemented to precisely detect the presence or absence of water or ice on the surface while operating beneath the coating, further enhancing the system's energy efficiency. Scalability of the smart coating is demonstrated using large (up to 1"‰m) iced interfaces. Overall, the smart hybrid system designed here offers a paradigm shift in de-icing that can efficiently render a surface ice-free without the need for energetically expensive interface melting.
Researchers achieve record quantum entanglement with 14 photons at once
This will be very useful in progressing the field of quantum computers and communication.
Nature.com
High-dimensional multinomial multiclass severity scoring of COVID-19 pneumonia using CT radiomics features and machine learning algorithms
We aimed to construct a prediction model based on computed tomography (CT) radiomics features to classify COVID-19 patients into severe-, moderate-, mild-, and non-pneumonic. A total of 1110 patients were studied from a publicly available dataset with 4-class severity scoring performed by a radiologist (based on CT images and clinical features). The entire lungs were segmented and followed by resizing, bin discretization and radiomic features extraction. We utilized two feature selection algorithms, namely bagging random forest (BRF) and multivariate adaptive regression splines (MARS), each coupled to a classifier, namely multinomial logistic regression (MLR), to construct multiclass classification models. The dataset was divided into 50% (555 samples), 20% (223 samples), and 30% (332 samples) for training, validation, and untouched test datasets, respectively. Subsequently, nested cross-validation was performed on train/validation to select the features and tune the models. All predictive power indices were reported based on the testing set. The performance of multi-class models was assessed using precision, recall, F1-score, and accuracy based on the 4"‰Ã—"‰4 confusion matrices. In addition, the areas under the receiver operating characteristic curves (AUCs) for multi-class classifications were calculated and compared for both models. Using BRF, 23 radiomic features were selected, 11 from first-order, 9 from GLCM, 1 GLRLM, 1 from GLDM, and 1 from shape. Ten features were selected using the MARS algorithm, namely 3 from first-order, 1 from GLDM, 1 from GLRLM, 1 from GLSZM, 1 from shape, and 3 from GLCM features. The mean absolute deviation, skewness, and variance from first-order and flatness from shape, and cluster prominence from GLCM features and Gray Level Non Uniformity Normalize from GLRLM were selected by both BRF and MARS algorithms. All selected features by BRF or MARS were significantly associated with four-class outcomes as assessed within MLR (All p values"‰<"‰0.05). BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR resulted in pseudo-R2 prediction performances of 0.305 and 0.253, respectively. Meanwhile, there was a significant difference between the feature selection models when using a likelihood ratio test (p value"‰="‰0.046). Based on confusion matrices for BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR algorithms, the precision was 0.856 and 0.728, the recall was 0.852 and 0.722, whereas the accuracy was 0.921 and 0.861, respectively. AUCs (95% CI) for multi-class classification were 0.846 (0.805"“0.887) and 0.807 (0.752"“0.861) for BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR algorithms, respectively. Our models based on the utilization of radiomic features, coupled with machine learning were able to accurately classify patients according to the severity of pneumonia, thus highlighting the potential of this emerging paradigm in the prognostication and management of COVID-19 patients.
Nature.com
Subpopulation-specific machine learning prognosis for underrepresented patients with double prioritized bias correction
Many clinical datasets are intrinsically imbalanced, dominated by overwhelming majority groups. Off-the-shelf machine learning models that optimize the prognosis of majority patient types (e.g., healthy class) may cause substantial errors on the minority prediction class (e.g., disease class) and demographic subgroups (e.g., Black or young patients). In the typical one-machine-learning-model-fits-all paradigm, racial and age disparities are likely to exist, but unreported. In addition, some widely used whole-population metrics give misleading results.
Nature.com
Intensive field measurements for characterizing the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining
Characterizing the permeability evolution and methane release is of great significance for the safe mining of the high gas outburst seams, as well as coal and gas simultaneous extraction. It contributes to reduce methane emissions from coal mining for greenhouse effect control. Theoretical analysis, laboratory testing, and numerical simulation are widely used methods to characterize the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining. However, these methods cannot fully reflect the complexity of filed practice. In this study, we report the effectiveness of protective coal seam (PCS) mining and the pressure-relief area in the protected coal seam (PDCS) based on detailed and integrated field measurements in a Chinese coal mine. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to measure the permeability coefficient and gas pressure evolution in the PDCS during the process of PCS longwall mining. The evolution of the permeability coefficient in the pressure-relief area during PCS mining can be divided into four stages: slowly decreasing, sharply increasing, gradually decreasing, and basically stable. The maximum permeability coefficient is 322 times of the initial value and stabilized at 100 times after the goaf compacted. The gas pressure evolution in the PDCS indicates that the strike pressure relief angle is 52.2Â° at the active longwall face zone, and 59.3Â° at the installation roadway side. The inclined pressure relief angles at the lower and upper sides of the longwall face are 75Â° and 78.9Â°, respectively. The residual gas content and gas pressure of the PDCS in the pressure-relief area are reduced to less than 6 m3/t and within 0.4Â MPa, respectively. The field measurements further prove that pressure-relief mining can prevent coal and gas outbursts in PDCSs. The field observations in this paper can serve as benchmark evidence for theoretical analysis and numerical simulations, and also provide insights into realizing safety mining in similar conditions.
Nature.com
Directed evolution of phosphite dehydrogenase to cycle noncanonical redox cofactors via universal growth selection platform
Noncanonical redox cofactors are attractive low-cost alternatives to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (phosphate) (NAD(P)+) in biotransformation. However, engineering enzymes to utilize them is challenging. Here, we present a high-throughput directed evolution platform which couples cell growth to the in vivo cycling of a noncanonical cofactor, nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN+). We achieve this by engineering the life-essential glutathione reductase in Escherichia coli to exclusively rely on the reduced NMN+ (NMNH). Using this system, we develop a phosphite dehydrogenase (PTDH) to cycle NMN+ with ~147-fold improved catalytic efficiency, which translates to an industrially viable total turnover number of ~45,000 in cell-free biotransformation without requiring high cofactor concentrations. Moreover, the PTDH variants also exhibit improved activity with another structurally deviant noncanonical cofactor, 1-benzylnicotinamide (BNA+), showcasing their broad applications. Structural modeling prediction reveals a general design principle where the mutations and the smaller, noncanonical cofactors together mimic the steric interactions of the larger, natural cofactors NAD(P)+.
Nature.com
Accurate magnetic field imaging using nanodiamond quantum sensors enhanced by machine learning
Nanodiamonds can be excellent quantum sensors for local magnetic field measurements. We demonstrate magnetic field imaging with high accuracy of 1.8Â \(\upmu \)T combining nanodiamond ensemble (NDE) and machine learning without any physical models. We discover the dependence of the NDE signal on the field direction, suggesting the application of NDE for vector magnetometry and the improvement of the existing model. Our method enhances the NDE performance sufficiently to visualize nano-magnetism and mesoscopic current and expands the applicability of NDE in arbitrarily shaped materials, including living organisms. This accomplishment bridges machine learning to quantum sensing for accurate measurements.
Nature.com
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
