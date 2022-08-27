Read full article on original website
Dynamics of the secreted frizzled related protein Sizzled and potential implications for binding to bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1)
Sizzled (Szl) is both a secreted frizzled related protein (sFRP) and a naturally occurring inhibitor of the zinc metalloproteinase bone morphogenetic protein-1 (BMP-1), a key regulator of extracellular matrix assembly and growth factor activation. Here we present a new crystal structure for Szl which differs from that previously reported by a large scale (90Â°) hinge rotation between its cysteine-rich and netrin-like domains. We also present results of a molecular docking analysis showing interactions likely to be involved in the inhibition of BMP-1 activity by Szl. When compared with known structures of BMP-1 in complex with small molecule inhibitors, this reveals features that may be helpful in the design of new inhibitors to prevent the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that is the hallmark of fibrotic diseases.
Critical ionic transport across an oxygen-vacancy ordering transition
Phase transition points can be used to critically reduce the ionic migration activation energy, which is important for realizing high-performance electrolytes at low temperatures. Here, we demonstrate a route toward low-temperature thermionic conduction in solids, by exploiting the critically lowered activation energy associated with oxygen transport in Ca-substituted bismuth ferrite (Bi1-xCaxFeO3-Î´) films. Our demonstration relies on the finding that a compositional phase transition occurs by varying Ca doping ratio across xCa â‰ƒ 0.45 between two structural phases with oxygen-vacancy channel ordering along <100> or <110> crystal axis, respectively. Regardless of the atomic-scale irregularity in defect distribution at the doping ratio, the activation energy is largely suppressed to 0.43"‰eV, compared with ~0.9"‰eV measured in otherwise rigid phases. From first-principles calculations, we propose that the effective short-range attraction between two positively charged oxygen vacancies sharing lattice deformation not only forms the defect orders but also suppresses the activation energy through concerted hopping.
Intensive field measurements for characterizing the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining
Characterizing the permeability evolution and methane release is of great significance for the safe mining of the high gas outburst seams, as well as coal and gas simultaneous extraction. It contributes to reduce methane emissions from coal mining for greenhouse effect control. Theoretical analysis, laboratory testing, and numerical simulation are widely used methods to characterize the permeability and methane release with the treatment process of pressure-relief mining. However, these methods cannot fully reflect the complexity of filed practice. In this study, we report the effectiveness of protective coal seam (PCS) mining and the pressure-relief area in the protected coal seam (PDCS) based on detailed and integrated field measurements in a Chinese coal mine. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time to measure the permeability coefficient and gas pressure evolution in the PDCS during the process of PCS longwall mining. The evolution of the permeability coefficient in the pressure-relief area during PCS mining can be divided into four stages: slowly decreasing, sharply increasing, gradually decreasing, and basically stable. The maximum permeability coefficient is 322 times of the initial value and stabilized at 100 times after the goaf compacted. The gas pressure evolution in the PDCS indicates that the strike pressure relief angle is 52.2Â° at the active longwall face zone, and 59.3Â° at the installation roadway side. The inclined pressure relief angles at the lower and upper sides of the longwall face are 75Â° and 78.9Â°, respectively. The residual gas content and gas pressure of the PDCS in the pressure-relief area are reduced to less than 6 m3/t and within 0.4Â MPa, respectively. The field measurements further prove that pressure-relief mining can prevent coal and gas outbursts in PDCSs. The field observations in this paper can serve as benchmark evidence for theoretical analysis and numerical simulations, and also provide insights into realizing safety mining in similar conditions.
High-dimensional multinomial multiclass severity scoring of COVID-19 pneumonia using CT radiomics features and machine learning algorithms
We aimed to construct a prediction model based on computed tomography (CT) radiomics features to classify COVID-19 patients into severe-, moderate-, mild-, and non-pneumonic. A total of 1110 patients were studied from a publicly available dataset with 4-class severity scoring performed by a radiologist (based on CT images and clinical features). The entire lungs were segmented and followed by resizing, bin discretization and radiomic features extraction. We utilized two feature selection algorithms, namely bagging random forest (BRF) and multivariate adaptive regression splines (MARS), each coupled to a classifier, namely multinomial logistic regression (MLR), to construct multiclass classification models. The dataset was divided into 50% (555 samples), 20% (223 samples), and 30% (332 samples) for training, validation, and untouched test datasets, respectively. Subsequently, nested cross-validation was performed on train/validation to select the features and tune the models. All predictive power indices were reported based on the testing set. The performance of multi-class models was assessed using precision, recall, F1-score, and accuracy based on the 4"‰Ã—"‰4 confusion matrices. In addition, the areas under the receiver operating characteristic curves (AUCs) for multi-class classifications were calculated and compared for both models. Using BRF, 23 radiomic features were selected, 11 from first-order, 9 from GLCM, 1 GLRLM, 1 from GLDM, and 1 from shape. Ten features were selected using the MARS algorithm, namely 3 from first-order, 1 from GLDM, 1 from GLRLM, 1 from GLSZM, 1 from shape, and 3 from GLCM features. The mean absolute deviation, skewness, and variance from first-order and flatness from shape, and cluster prominence from GLCM features and Gray Level Non Uniformity Normalize from GLRLM were selected by both BRF and MARS algorithms. All selected features by BRF or MARS were significantly associated with four-class outcomes as assessed within MLR (All p values"‰<"‰0.05). BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR resulted in pseudo-R2 prediction performances of 0.305 and 0.253, respectively. Meanwhile, there was a significant difference between the feature selection models when using a likelihood ratio test (p value"‰="‰0.046). Based on confusion matrices for BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR algorithms, the precision was 0.856 and 0.728, the recall was 0.852 and 0.722, whereas the accuracy was 0.921 and 0.861, respectively. AUCs (95% CI) for multi-class classification were 0.846 (0.805"“0.887) and 0.807 (0.752"“0.861) for BRF"‰+"‰MLR and MARS"‰+"‰MLR algorithms, respectively. Our models based on the utilization of radiomic features, coupled with machine learning were able to accurately classify patients according to the severity of pneumonia, thus highlighting the potential of this emerging paradigm in the prognostication and management of COVID-19 patients.
Swept-source OCT for corneal graft quantitative evaluation in the eye bank and the correlation of the measurements to pre-excision values
Quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts stored in the tissue banks is usually limited to endothelial cell density and central thickness. Swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) is capable of measuring the central curvatures of the corneal tissue prepared for transplantation without loss of sterileness, providing insights on its refractive state. The aim of the paper is to compare in vitro SS-OCT measurements with pre-excision values. Hand-held keratometry and ultrasound pachymetry was performed on 22 corneas before excision of corneoscleral button and insertion in the vial with Eusol-C solution (AlchimiaS.r.l, NicolÃ², Italy). After 12 to 36Â h of hypothermic storage the corneas were examined within the vials with custom built SS-OCT system maintaining a sterile environment. The anterior and posterior central curvatures, and central corneal thickness (CCT) were measured. Rotation of the corneoscleral button was controlled by making a 6-o'clock mark during excision. Mean pre-excision CCT was 626.45"‰Â±"‰28.71Â Âµm and 468.05"‰Â±"‰52.96Â Âµm when measured with SS OCT (r"‰="‰0.55; p"‰<"‰0.001). Respective values for average keratometry were 7.74"‰Â±"‰0.39Â mm and 7.92"‰Â±"‰0.57Â mm (r"‰="‰0.6; p"‰="‰0.22). Although high differences were observed in corneal thickness, keratometric radius of curvature at the flat (r"‰="‰0.42; p"‰<"‰0.001) and steep (r"‰="‰0.62; p"‰="‰0.014) meridian of the anterior corneal surface, as well as corneal anterior astigmatism (r"‰="‰0.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), showed good correlation with pre-excision values. SS-OCT is capable of providing quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts in hypothermic storage. Good correlation between curvature measurements before excision and during banking in the vial indicates its clinical utility.
Aligned macrocycle pores in ultrathin films for accurate molecular sieving
Polymer membranes are widely used in separation processes including desalination1, organic solvent nanofiltration2,3 and crude oil fractionation4,5. Nevertheless, direct evidence of subnanometre pores and a feasible method of manipulating their size is still challenging because of the molecular fluctuations of poorly defined voids in polymers6. Macrocycles with intrinsic cavities could potentially tackle this challenge. However, unfunctionalized macrocycles with indistinguishable reactivities tend towards disordered packing in filmsÂ hundreds of nanometresÂ thick7,8,9, hindering cavity interconnection and formation of through-pores. Here, we synthesized selectively functionalized macrocycles with differentiated reactivities that preferentially aligned to create well-defined pores across an ultrathin nanofilm. The ordered structure was enhanced by reducing the nanofilm thickness down to several nanometres. This orientated architecture enabled direct visualization of subnanometre macrocycle pores in the nanofilm surfaces, with the size tailored to Ã¥ngstrÃ¶mÂ precision by varying the macrocycle identity. Aligned macrocycle membranes provided twice the methanol permeance and higher selectivity compared to disordered counterparts. Used in high-value separations, exemplified here by enriching cannabidiol oil, they achieved one order of magnitude faster ethanol transport and threefold higher enrichment than commercial state-of-the-art membranes. This approach offers a feasible strategy for creating subnanometre channels in polymer membranes, and demonstrates their potential for accurate molecular separations.
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Visualizing localized, radiative defects in GaAs solar cells
We have used a calibrated, wide-field hyperspectral imaging instrument to obtain absolute spectrally and spatially resolved photoluminescence images in high growth-rate, rear-junction GaAs solar cells from 300 to 77Â K. At the site of some localized defects scattered throughout the active layer, we report a novel, double-peak luminescence emission with maximum peak energies corresponding to both the main band-to-band transition and a band-to-impurity optical transition below the band gap energy. Temperature-dependent imaging reveals that the evolution of the peak intensity and energy agrees well with a model of free-to-bound recombination with a deep impurity center, likely a gallium antisite defect. We also analyzed the temperature dependence of the band-to-band transition within the context of an analytical model of photoluminescence and discuss the agreement between the modeling results and external device parameters such as the open circuit voltage of the solar cells over this broad temperature range.
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Clinical, laboratory characteristics and growth outcomes of children with growing pains
Growing pains (GP), a common and benign pain syndrome of unknown etiology, is characterized by bilateral recurrent leg pain in childhood. There are no standardized diagnostic criteria for GP, and the diagnosis is often made by exclusion. To identify clinical and laboratory features, we included patients"‰<"‰12Â years with GP at National Taiwan University Children's Hospital between April 2006 and April 2019 in a retrospective study. We also compared body weight and body height z-scores between diagnosis and up to 2Â years post-diagnosis to determine if rapid growth was associated with GP. This cohort study included 268 patients with a mean age of 4.7"‰Â±"‰2.2Â years. The most common features of GP were bilateral leg pain, no limitation of activity, intermittent pain, normal physical examination, and being well physically. The average number of Walters' criteria fulfilled by the patients with GP was 6.7"‰Â±"‰0.9. Elevated serum levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) were observed in 37.5% and 15.6% of patients, respectively. Symptomatic medications were used in 33% of patients. Our study indicates that ALP and LDH may be biomarkers associated with GP. There was no significant association between GP and rapid growth within 2Â years of diagnosis.
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
Single-cell transcriptome and translatome dual-omics reveals potential mechanisms of human oocyte maturation
The combined use of transcriptome and translatome as indicators of gene expression profiles is usually more accurate than the use of transcriptomes alone, especially in cell types governed by translational regulation, such as mammalian oocytes. Here, we developed a dual-omics methodology that includes both transcriptome and translatome sequencing (T&T-seq) of single-cell oocyte samples, and we used it to characterize the transcriptomes and translatomes during mouse and human oocyte maturation. T&T-seq analysis revealed distinct translational expression patterns between mouse and human oocytes and delineated a sequential gene expression regulation from the cytoplasm to the nucleus during human oocyte maturation. By these means, we also identified a functional role of OOSP2 inducing factor in human oocyte maturation, as human recombinant OOSP2 induced in vitro maturation of human oocytes, which was blocked by anti-OOSP2. Single-oocyte T&T-seq analyses further elucidated that OOSP2 induces specific signaling pathways, including small GTPases, through translational regulation.
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
Addendum: Elastomeric electrolytes for high-energy solid-state lithium batteries
You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04209-4 Published online 12 January 2022. In our original article, we reported an elastomeric electrolyte having a three-dimensional interconnected plastic-crystal phase ofsuccinonitrile (SN) within the cross-linked elastomer matrix-plastic crystal-embedded elastomer electrolytes (PCEEs)-using polymerization-induced phase separation. It has been brought to our attention that the original paper did not make clear the importance of Li salt concentration, and reagent purity with regard to the mechanical and rheological properties of the electrolyte, and we would like to provide further data to illustrate these points here. We thank Dr. Lei Shi and Professor Bin Li of Sun Yat-sen University and Professor Shujiang Ding (Xi'an Jiaotong University) for bringing this to our attention.
Integrable quantum many-body sensors for AC field sensing
Quantum sensing is inevitably an elegant example of the supremacy of quantum technologies over their classical counterparts. One of the desired endeavors of quantum metrology is AC field sensing. Here, by means of analytical and numerical analysis, we show that integrable many-body systems can be exploited efficiently for detecting the amplitude of an AC field. Unlike the conventional strategies in using the ground states in critical many-body probes for parameter estimation, we only consider partial access to a subsystem. Due to the periodicity of the dynamics, any local block of the system saturates to a steady state which allows achieving sensing precision well beyond the classical limit, almost reaching the Heisenberg bound. We associate the enhanced quantum precision to closing of the Floquet gap, resembling the features of quantum sensing in the ground state of critical systems. We show that the proposed protocol can also be realized in near-term quantum simulators, e.g. ion-traps, with a limited number of qubits. We show that in such systems a simple block magnetization measurement and a Bayesian inference estimator can achieve very high precision AC field sensing.
Body size has primacy over stoichiometric variables in nutrient excretion by a tropical stream fish community
Ecological Stoichiometry (ES) and the Metabolic Theory of Ecology (MTE) are the main theories used to explain consumers' nutrient recycling. ES posits that imbalances between an animal's body and its diet stoichiometry determine its nutrient excretion rates, whereas the MTE predicts that excretion reflects metabolic activity arising from body size and temperature. We measured nitrogen, phosphorus and N:P excretion, body N:P stoichiometry, body size, and temperature for 12 fish species from a Brazilian stream. We fitted competing models reflecting different combinations of ES (body N:P, armor classification, diet group) and MTE (body size, temperature) variables. Only body size predicted P excretion rates, while N excretion was predicted by body size and time of day. N:P excretion was not explained by any variable. There was no interspecific difference in size-scaling coefficients neither for N nor for P. Fitted size scaling coefficients were lower than the MTE prediction of 0.75 for N (0.58), and for P (0.56). We conclude that differences in nutrient excretion among species within a shared environment primarily reflect contrasts in metabolic rates arising from body size, rather than disparities between consumer and resource stoichiometry. Our findings support the MTE as the primary framework for predicting nutrient excretion rates.
Smart low interfacial toughness coatings for on-demand de-icing without melting
Ice accretion causes problems in vital industries and has been addressed over the past decades with either passive or active de-icing systems. This work presents a smart, hybrid (passive and active) de-icing system through the combination of a low interfacial toughness coating, printed circuit board heaters, and an ice-detecting microwave sensor. The coating's interfacial toughness with ice is found to be temperature dependent and can be modulated using the embedded heaters. Accordingly, de-icing is realized without melting the interface. The synergistic combination of the low interfacial toughness coating and periodic heaters results in a greater de-icing power density than a full-coverage heater system. The hybrid de-icing system also shows durability towards repeated icing/de-icing, mechanical abrasion, outdoor exposure, and chemical contamination. A non-contact planar microwave resonator sensor is additionally designed and implemented to precisely detect the presence or absence of water or ice on the surface while operating beneath the coating, further enhancing the system's energy efficiency. Scalability of the smart coating is demonstrated using large (up to 1"‰m) iced interfaces. Overall, the smart hybrid system designed here offers a paradigm shift in de-icing that can efficiently render a surface ice-free without the need for energetically expensive interface melting.
Modelling the dynamic relationship between spread of infection and observed crowd movement patterns at large scale events
Understanding how contact patterns arise from crowd movement is crucial for assessing the spread of infection at mass gathering events. Here we study contact patterns from Wi-Fi mobility data of large sports and entertainment events in the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam. We show that crowd movement behaviour at mass gathering events is not homogeneous in time, but naturally consists of alternating periods of movement and rest. As a result, contact duration distributions are heavy-tailed, an observation which is not explained by models assuming that pedestrian contacts are analogous to collisions in the kinetic gas model. We investigate the effect of heavy-tailed contact duration patterns on the spread of infection using various random walk models. We show how different types of intermittent movement behaviour interact with a time-dependent infection probability. Our results point to the existence of a crossover point where increased contact duration presents a higher level of transmission risk than increasing the number of contacts. In addition, we show that different types of intermittent movement behaviour give rise to different mass-action kinetics, but also show that neither one of two mass-action mechanisms uniquely describes events.
Structural variation in COOLAIR lncRNA driven by cold
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Flowering time in many plants is determined by the experience of cold stress during winter (vernalization) and by regulation of the floral repressor FLOWERING LOCUS C (FLC) by its antisense long non-coding RNA COOLAIR. Yang, Zhu et al. now describe the RNA-structure conformations landscape of COOLAIR transcripts using a new single-molecule RNA-structure profiling method.
Electrospun P3HT/PVDF-HFP semiconductive nanofibers for triboelectric nanogenerators
This paper describes a simple electrospinning approach for fabricating poly(3-hexylthiophene) (P3HT)/poly(vinylidene fluoride-co-hexafluoropropylene) (PVDF-HFP) semiconductive nanofiber mat triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs). Measurements of the electrical properties of the P3HT/PVDF-HFP semiconductive nanofiber TENGs revealed that the output voltage could be enhanced up to 78Â V with an output current of 7Â Î¼A. The output power of the device reached 0.55Â mW, sufficient to power 500 red light-emitting diodes instantaneously, as well as a digital watch. The P3HT/PVDF-HFP semiconductive nanofiber TENG could be used not only as a self-powered device but also as a sensor for monitoring human action. Furthermore, it displayed good durability when subjected to 20,000 cycles of an external force test.
